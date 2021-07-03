Peper column: Fireworks, flags and freedom

It feels like there’s more red, white and blue on display in the lead-up to our Fourth of July. Flags on poles, bunting on porch rails, and a more-than-usual amount of patriotic paraphernalia in the various aisles at the grocery store.

Are we feeling better about ourselves or is it just a reflection of normalcy returning bit by bit to every corner of our daily lives? Maybe we’re all just happy to cut loose a little and July Fourth provides an opportunity to gather outside and stick out our chests as proud Americans.

As we take this cleansing breath in the middle of a long weekend, here’s hoping we genuinely appreciate the fireworks, the flag and freedom. As it turns out, there’s another pandemic related shortage that might impact our celebrations. Because many factories that produce the pyrotechnics in China were shut down, fireworks are in short supply and prices are higher. In some areas out West, some communities have banned any firework shows due to drought conditions.

In Miami Beach, in an effort to show respect for those who died in that condo collapse, the city is canceling its annual fireworks festival.

Here in the Charleston area, whether in Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville or Goose Creek, plans to light up the sky are all a go for July Fourth. There’s also music and food and fireworks scheduled this evening at Riley Park.

For a lot of us, it provides a chance to escape much of the COVID-connected shackles we’ve lived with this last year and a half. We can be in large crowds and shake some hands and see what people look like without masks.

In a sense, we’ve regained some freedom.

A grand old flag

In the late '60s and early '70s, I never really understood why anybody would exercise their right to protest by burning the American flag. To tell you the truth, I still don’t.

As we unfurl our flags today, to me, there’s an inherent belief that the flag should always be respected. We’re seeing more and more actions involving the flag, and some of it is wrapped in reasoning that, at times, makes us uneasy.

In a few weeks, the Olympics will be on full display in Tokyo. We should be prepared to see some American athletes make some statements. Apparently, there will be no punishment for such political protests.

I’m not sure what form that protest might take. Will the athlete raise a fist, take a knee, sit down as the flag is raised? The protest, I believe, will be peaceful, but the message figures to be powerful.

I hope the Olympic Games don’t serve as yet another vehicle that divides us. Our country is not perfect. I’d like to believe that when we fly the flag we project a message of love for the best of what being an American represents.

With liberty and justice

I’ll wrap this up with a memory of just a few years ago that involved new U.S. citizens being sworn in at a ceremony at Middleton Place. I was there as a reporter to cover the event but, unexpectedly, was overcome with emotion.

These new citizens had already taken tests and undergone certain scrutiny to prove their desire to make this country their own. There was a woman from Germany, two or three of Hispanic heritage and a couple from Russia. Each one had a different upbringing and culture that shaped who they were. But the one common denominator was to be a citizen of the United States of America.

At the end of the ceremony, they recited, in unison, the Pledge of Allegiance. The very same declaration that we all once started every school day by saying this time took on a distinctly different tone. I could detect the different dialects and accents as they swore allegiance to ideas and ideals that are the cornerstones to our way of thinking and living.

As they neared the final words, their voices became louder and prouder “… with liberty and justice for all.” The area then filled with applause and people started hugging each other.

For those who became Americans that day, I dare say that fireworks, flags and freedom meant a great deal. Maybe at some point today, in your own way, you’ll appreciate the importance of those things, too.