Nothing about this Easter Sunday will feel familiar to most of us. Families won’t pose for photos as they leave churches in their new spring dresses and sports coats. Restaurants won’t require reservations for large groups to graze on the buffet. And children will be forced to look for hidden eggs individually, rather than with a group of others their age who carry baskets adorned with that fake grass.
We’ve all been forced to adjust and adapt in recent weeks. You know what I miss most? Being able to physically touch other people. I miss the hugs, the handshakes, the squeeze on the arm or shoulder and the pat on the back. I miss all of that.
Our dependency on digital media had already created a certain curtain of distance. The coronavirus added a new and unfamiliar layer of separation.
Even so, imagine how different this period might have been without the various means of technology that’s allowed us to communicate with each other. If nothing else, it has kept us informed and even entertained. But to me, it is a distant second place, to the human touch.
Reach out and touch
I noticed that my wife and daughter both sent cards and notes to various friends and acquaintances recently. These handwritten expressions of care and concern were merely meant to let others know they were thinking about them.
I’ve tried to call and or text a few folks recently with similar sentiments, but I’m pretty sure the handwritten approach gets more credit.
Here’s something that did provide me with a sense of purpose this past week. Our church routinely has a moment in the service designed specifically for children. From time to time, I am one of the people asked to deliver the children’s message.
Recently, I was asked to do this by video so that parents could provide it for their children as a part of the build-up to Easter. This was a thrill and an honor.
I spent almost forty years communicating to people while talking to a TV camera. In this case, my audience was different, but it still allowed for some human interaction and an opportunity to connect with the youngsters at John Wesley United Methodist Church. I’m not sure if they benefited, but I sure did.
I’ll be the first to recognize that some of the little ones who watched might not have volunteered to occupy that space at that time. A grateful nod to the parents for attempting to connect their children to something foundational and familiar.
Sunrise, sunset
The only reason I share some of this today is because I believe the very essence of Easter speaks to hope and new beginnings.
At the same time, we’re all sometimes still a bit unsure of what’s next.
We get some beautiful sunrises and sunsets in our little part of the world. I find myself appreciating the muted tones of orange and blue and white as a sign that there’s still a purpose for us all.
Maybe the changes we’ve all been forced to make has also brought with it a better appreciation for why we’re here and what’s important.
Sorry to get all philosophical on you and somewhat touchy-feely.
For the moment, we wash our hands instead of shaking hands.
Someday soon, a good hug will put some of this in the rear view mirror.