Admittedly, with temps recently in the low 90’s, it doesn’t yet feel like fall but the calendar tells us otherwise.
It was while scrubbing smashed love bugs from the front of my car recently, that my mind started to wander to thoughts of autumn. There’s no correlation to the two. I just felt obliged to explain that one led to the other.
What is it that makes us fond of fall? Granted, the oppressive heat and humidity usually takes a hike as our days get shorter. But it has to be more than that.
We associate and attach certain qualities to our seasons. In the spring, it’s all about rebirth and new beginnings. There’s a very different vibe in the fall. We enter a period of change. But though leaves are falling and colors are muted, there’s still a bond and a beauty to this time of the year.
Summers are all about long, hot days and vacations to places where flip-flops and t-shirts are the uniform of the day.
Autumn helps us to re-center.
Family, football and the fair
There are specific, tangible, autumnal happenings that always make this time of the year enjoyable. I recognize that a great deal of what I write seems to strike a nostalgic chord. I don’t deny it, but I also can’t quite explain it.
Fall seems to bring people back together after their various periods of summertime disconnect.
Here are some of the snapshots I annually stop to notice here in the Lowcountry. A pumpkin patch, with little children trying to find the perfect orange gourd. Dead leaves that crunch with every step. Shrimp-baiting boats in the harbor, marked by a lone light. Tailgating fans both before and after a football game. The Coastal Carolina Fair and all the smells and sounds that come with it.
Some folks, no doubt, look forward to this time of the year because it includes two holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving.
If you boil it down, maybe the common denominator that fall features is an opportunity for a family to annually enjoy the various things they’ve always enjoyed.
Just for the record, though, let me confess to a deep dislike of candy corn.
Comfort food
Maybe what attracts us to fall is just being comfortable with this season of transition. The days and nights come in equal parts. Soon, sweaters and scarfs will wrap us in a familiar embrace.
One of the simple favorites of fall for me is a bowl of soup. Nothing fancy, merely chicken noodle or chicken and rice is just fine. I tend to add a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the side.
Maybe these simple, but dependable staples are what makes this time of year so endearing. The various shades of changing colors on our marshes at sunset. The festivals and smells of homemade pies. A steaming bowl of soup and a sandwich with bread so fresh it sticks to the roof of your mouth.
Fall is comfortable, like an old friend. I look forward to rekindling the relationship.
And to think, all of this came to me while cleaning dead love bugs from the front of my car. There’s probably an altogether deep psychological meaning buried here, but that will have to wait for another column.