Peper column: Evolution of face masks is making a statement

It’s not the first time I’ve felt obliged to mention our collective need to wear masks, but it certainly feels as relevant right now as it ever has, maybe more.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases, the stress on hospitals and health care workers, as well as warnings from our scientists that we’ve still got a ways to go makes us all anxious.

The election is over, so the wearing or not wearing no longer seems to make its political statement. The message it delivers, in my view, is that the wearer demonstrates a level of concern and civic duty. Since when did that become un-American?

What has been intriguing to watch, though, is how the mask itself has evolved these last few months. Initially, the disposable, light-blue paper prototypes were largely available. My glove compartment and pants pockets remain stuffed with them.

But have you noticed how many are now using these facial coverings to either accent the wardrobe or make statements without uttering a word? Masks I’ve seen recently support movements, such as Black Live Matter or display a feminist message. Others simply say VOTE or encourage those who pass by to exhibit MORE JOY.

We’ve gone from making eye contact or greeting with a smile to posting a facial billboard.

Fogged glasses

Masks also are on display with floral colors, animal prints or simple little red hearts. And how about the improvements in construction? Some offer adjustable ear loops, carbon inserts for added filtration and others guarantee not to fog your glasses.

Naturally, there are unique, boutique products sold online for up to $60. Sorry, I’m a believer in mask-wearing, but not to that extent. The 100-percent cotton, three-to-a-pack, multilayered, washable variety serve my purposes.

I suppose at some point, some manufacturer will design a removable bridge-nose wire that is also functional for picking a lock or your teeth.

I’ve noticed that football coaches are wearing team colors and logos on their masks. Those coverings also prevent us from reading lips as they discuss certain penalty flags with the refs.

Wearing a mask, when it’s all said and done, sends a basic, simple message: It says that you care. Without making judgments, I’m not sure what it says about those who don’t. There’s a chance their glasses are fogged up most of the time, anyway.

Signed, sealed, delivered

Before I close, my recent column on my affection for clever road signs sparked quite a few responses. It seems many of you also are fond of spotting those in your travels.

Some of you offered a few that you’ve seen. I’ll share a couple.

Franklin says a sign outside a strip club said, “Clothed due to virus!!”

Mary Ann confessed that her favorite was “Eat and get gas 5 miles ahead.”

Thanks for the emails. In a time with a muffled “good morning” or a covered smile nobody can see, it’s healthy to lift spirits with a laugh or by sharing a moment with somebody.

It’s not important that every mask is printed with a statement or logo. Wearing a mask sends a message all on its own.