Peper column: Enjoy life while taking common-sense approach to COVID-19

For reasons that sometimes confound me, it seems I faithfully find myself perusing the obit pages every time I read the newspaper. I don’t read them first, but I always eventually get there.

Some of the pull is that I invariably discover a friend’s name or loved one who has passed. Sometimes, it’s the parent of an acquaintance or my eyes might be drawn to a familiar last name that allows me to determine if it is a relative or spouse of someone I know.

As I read about those who are gone, I’m intrigued by what the family elects to reveal about the deceased. Some treat the reader to a quick snapshot of that person and recently, I stumbled across such a description that made me wish I had known her.

I’ll not disclose the lady’s name out of respect to the family, but listen to this summary of who she was and what she enjoyed. The woman, who died in her early 70s, “loved the beach, especially Folly Beach, and shagging with her husband. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, boating, shrimping and afternoon rides to Mepkin Abbey.”

Doesn’t it sound like a lady you’d want to be around? It also spoke to me on another level. With all the traffic and development and infrastructure problems we deal with, the Lowcountry is still a special place that provides terrific moments to connect with some of the simple pleasures in life.

Dust in the wind

Our health and quality of life, in general, seems to be held hostage these days by a nasty disease known as COVID-19. As each day passes, we’re told to be more vigilant about washing our hands and not touching our faces. As scientists and health specialists seek to find answers, there remains more unknown than known about this respiratory illness.

If nothing else, we’re learning new words and expressions that have entered everyday conversations. Such phrases as "containment zones," "social distancing" and "thermal scans" roll off our tongues like dewdrops on a camellia.

We’ve all become hyper-aware about what and who we touch.

Do we grab the railing on the escalator in the department store? Should we be anxious about the pizza maker hand-tossing the dough? When eating out, should we be concerned at the buffet by shared serving spoons or when picking up the salt shaker?

There’s no indication, so far, that coronavirus can be transmitted on food. Concerns essentially center around surfaces such as menus, utensils or condiment dispensers.

Handshakes are replaced by fist bumps and touched elbows.

This is all serious stuff, but I must confess to this small moment of levity. I heard that a few politicians will be self-quarantined after possible exposure. Quite frankly, we might all be better served if a few more of them sought the same.

Hand-wringing vs. hand-washing

The best advice any of us can follow? Stay home if you’re sick. It’s just not worth trying to soldier on at the expense of others. Common sense often trumps angst and panic.

I’ve probably washed my hands more times in the last two weeks than I have since I used to play in the dirt when I was 7 years old.

Live your life, just like the lady I referenced earlier. Her days were clearly filled with a pursuit of simple pleasures like shagging, shrimping and afternoon rides.

Enjoy those sunrises. Bask in the beauty of an orange and blue sky at sunset. Keep an eye out for that cardinal’s visit to the bird feeder. Examine that formations of pelicans that glide along the breeze above the sand dunes. There are plenty of options here to appreciate what makes living in our community so rewarding.

I appreciate a good, affirming handshake. But to be cautious and conscientious, we may need to seek alternative methods of greeting each other.

Do we moan and groan and wring our hands? No, just keep washing them and encourage those you encounter to do the same.