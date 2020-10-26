Peper column: Driving time: Watch for creative signs that tickle your funny bone

Does the thought of spending a couple of hours in a car on a road trip put you in a bad mood? Does the very idea of watching trees and other cars zoom by put you in a trance?

I’m one of those who enjoys a car ride. Not so much as a passenger but as the guy behind the wheel. I’ve worked on my bad habit of speeding.

I’m not sure I’ve slowed down, but other motorists on I-95 recently made me look like I was standing still. I even peeked at myself in the rearview mirror at one point as if to say, ”Hey old man, are you just gonna putter along here on the inside lane all day? Put it in gear!”

At least my turn signal had not been blinking for a couple of miles.

Do I get distracted when I drive? Actually, I prefer to call it motorized observational sharpening. I practice it on a regular basis, whether at a stop light or zipping-along the interstate above the posted speed limit.

What catches my eye the most are signs. I’m especially intrigued and appreciate with utmost respect, signs that are creative and clever.

Examples? How about one that warns against speeding. It says, "Drive Slow and See our City, Drive Fast and See our Jail."

And for all of you who complain that people don’t pay attention to those blue, handicap signs for parking spaces, maybe this one would produce results. "Stupidity is not a handicap. Park Elsewhere!"

Would that better deliver the intended message?

Signs are everywhere

I even enjoy, for effect, a sign that is misspelled. Sometimes I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. Such as this warning in a cigarette-free zone: "No smoking aloud." What was the issue, health concerns or noisy smokers?

Many property owners post "No Trespassing" signs, but this one seems much more likely to deliver its message. It says: "No Huntin’ No Fishin’ No Nothin’ Go Home."

Various businesses are often looking to distinguish themselves from the rest with a cleverly worded sign that might bring a customer into the store. "Free brake check. Stop here if you can."

Isn’t that so much better than a sign that promises auto repairs?

Churches also can get inventive with their messaging. For example: "Honk if you love Jesus, text while driving if you’d like to meet him."

I know many shop online these days. Even if I wasn’t in the market for such an item, the following ad brought a smile. For sale: "Parachute, only used once, never opened, small stain."

Signs of the times

Recently, I read about a Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas, that had been putting funny signs by the roadside since the 1980s. This year, though, their signs have featured a variety of takes on what we’ve all been through.

These signs say nothing about what’s on the menu, but they sure zero-in on what life’s been like since March for many of us.

Here’s one that turned a few heads. "I never imagined I’d go up to the bank teller with a mask and ask for money."

How about this one: "In 20 years, our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers."

I’m sure the food in this establishment is delicious, but it’s the sayings on the sign that continues to give people something to chew on.

Are you a little edgy about having to constantly keep your distance? Then you might like this one: "When this is all over, I still want some of y’all to stay away from me."

Like I said, I appreciate a funny sign. It makes the drive more enjoyable and provides a momentary appreciation for somebody else’s sense of humor that connects to your funny bone.

Hold on. I might have to make a U-turn. I think I just saw a sign at a dance studio that said: "I was addicted to the Hokey Pokey — but I turned myself around."