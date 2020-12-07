Peper column: Don't let pandemic make you fast-forward through holidays

As much as I’d prefer to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, a real part of me has no interest in wishing my time away. No matter how complicated or confusing these days are, I’d still like to have more of them on my calendar.

At my age, stuff already happens fast enough. The days keep clicking-off and the years keep adding up. The last thing I want to engage in is wishing it was this time — next year.

Even if our lives would be safer, or our futures more secure by fast forwarding through the next few months, I’m willing to keep on, keeping-on. Aren’t you?

As I hung some wreaths on the outside of my house just a few days ago, the ghost of Christmases past seemed to climb that extension ladder with me. The voice kept reminding me that my old legs might not be able to do this too many more times.

I informed the sarcastic spirit that as long as I could, I would. It was the best retort I could manage as I stuck a suction cup to a second-floor window.

Eventually, I told the grumpy voice in my head to take a hike, because I had things to do. The imaginary Grinch must have moved up the street in search of other unsuspecting souls.

Tick-tock

Would you complain less and plan better if you knew exactly how much time you had left? OK, I admit this is not the most uplifting holiday commentary, but it begs us to took at ourselves and how we spend our time.

Some of you are Energizer bunnies that go, go, go, almost to the point of exhaustion. Others might take a more measured approach. There are also some of us who might use their time to procrastinate.

In my previous life in TV news, I was consumed with deadlines. There were specific, no wiggle-room periods of the day that required I be in my chair and ready to go. It was a constant rat race and when one deadline was met, the clock started ticking on the next one.

Very seldom was there time to appreciate what had just been accomplished because the next newscast was just around the corner.

I think that’s why I’ve tried to downshift in recent years. If life is spent traveling at warp speed, there’s a lot of stuff that just zooms by.

Reflective responses

There is probably no time of the year that provides so many moments for reflection than Christmas. It stirs up certain smells and sounds that provide memories from past experiences.

Maybe it’s nothing more than the lonely jingle of a bell near a familiar red pot outside a store. It could be the whistle of a toy train choo-chooing along the tracks. For some, it’s the taste of fudge (always with nuts), for others it might be the sound of carol singers.

We might not have as many of those familiar experiences this year. The singing might sound a little muffled behind the masks. Fewer parties will be planned.

So how do we make it through what is advertised as the most wonderful time of the year? The simple answer is that it will be what we make it, given the limitations.

Look for those moments, wherever they may be. The reason we celebrate is still the same. Don’t wish these days away. If you take the time to look, the bright and believing eyes of a young child can still be seen above a mask.

That part of this season never gets old, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.