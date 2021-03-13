Peper column: Don't let pandemic fatigue get your guard down

First thing first, a quick word about my absence in this space the last couple of Sundays. Rather than invoke some flowery language about getting old and dealing with aches and pains, I’ll just blurt it out. After a visit with my orthopedic doctor, I elected to undergo a hip replacement.

After looking at both my hips on X-rays, Dr. Robert Lowery told me I was “riding on rims on both sides.”

At the end, I’ll tell you more than you probably want to know about the experience. For the moment, though, let me just thank so many of you communicating how much you missed our weekly visits here. I missed talking to you, as well.

In the meantime, since I’ve spent so much time in my bed and on my recliner, it’s been easy to look out the window to recognize that spring seems to have arrived. Why oh why did I not choose to replace a deteriorating hip joint when it was cold and raining? Like, for instance, in January or February of any year?

I hear birds singing, lawnmowers and weed whackers from my bedroom window. I think my spirits would be better if I had to endure less attractive sounds, such as thunder and lightning.

Virus or vacation

When you can’t go anywhere or do anything for a period of time, it provides plenty of opportunity for observation.

We now have three viable options for vaccinations. While I still can’t seem to get one, I’m on a couple of different lists with appointments to do so. We’re told there should be enough for every American to be vaccinated by the end of May.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to ignore that there are large groups of people gathering for Spring Break. Staying physically distant is the exact opposite goal of those who gather for such occasions.

I know we all have pandemic fatigue, but I still believe it’s too early to let our guard down.

What happens when all the college kids return to their various schools and families?

Every time we seem to take a couple steps forward we manage to reverse or retard the progress. Just a couple months ago, holiday parties and New Year’s Eve gatherings surfaced. Now, even with vaccines more and more readily available, gatherings such as St. Patrick’s Day and sun-drenched beaches full of sunburned bodies don’t figure to enhance our recovery.

Sorry if this sounds like the musings of another old guy. Maybe it’s the anesthesia talking.

Pride and patience

As the days pass, I meet with in-home therapists that regularly stop by to check on my progress. I do the exercises they suggest and continue to wean myself off the pain medicine.

This was a quality-of-life decision on my end. Most people who elect full hip replacement are between the age of 50 and 80. It is considered one of the most successful operations in all of medicine.

I still have some follow-up visits to make and I look forward to getting back on the golf course with some of my buddies. I think some of them actually miss me, too.

I left Roper St. Francis hospital the day after surgery and had to demonstrate an ability to walk and navigate steps before being released. Lowery admits that he keeps his patients overnight as much for the spouse as he does for the patient. My wife is probably more interested in seeing me out of the house even more than I am at this point.

The two nurses who watched over me, LeShawn and Wuei (pronounced "Way") were extremely supportive and professional. Even when they woke me up to give me more medicine to help me sleep.

I’ll be back at it soon after I graduate from the walker and a cane. Everybody I’ve talked to explains that it’s a life-changing experience. The doctor says the other hip needs the same attention. I’m not quite ready to take that leap yet. At the moment, just being able to walk, golf, ride a bike and do those things without pain is something to look forward to for the near future.

My next big goal is to stand in line for my vaccination. Hey, you find your victories where you can.