Peper column: Donald Trump isn't the only quirky president we've had
Picking on the president has become quite the pastime in recent years. Some presidents make that easier to do than others, but nonetheless, it seems on this President’s Day it might be worth looking at some of the various strange habits and presidential peculiarities of those who have occupied the Oval Office.
President Donald Trump is the first president in 130 years without a dog. A few other presidents took their love of pets and animals to the limit.
John Quincy Adams (President No. 6) kept a full-grown alligator in a White House bathtub. It was a gift from a French military officer.
Ulysses S. Grant (18) chose to spruce-up his inaugural ball with beautiful canaries. It was extremely cold that day, and the canaries froze to death.
Some presidents looked for ways to have fun while others avoided it.
Teddy Roosevelt (26) was fond of family bonding. His favorite group activity in the White House? Walking on stilts. Every member of the first family had his or her own pair of stilts. They were used in and around the White House.
James K. Polk (11) was not exactly fond of fun. While in the White House, he banned card games, dancing and liquor. Who knows how many Cabinet members bailed during that administration.
Passions and superstitions
The leader of the free world needs outlets for stress relief. Some presidents religiously jogged, others played golf.
Woodrow Wilson (28) was so passionate about golf that in the winter months that he painted golf balls black so that they could be seen in the snow.
Dwight D. Eisenhower (34) ordered his valet to shoot squirrels that dug up his putting green. The Secret Service vetoed that idea and trapped the pesky varmints, releasing them into a nearby park.
Zachary Taylor (12) was especially proud of his aim. Taylor possessed uncanny accuracy when expectorating tobacco juice in the direction of a spittoon.
And talk about talent, here’s something quite handy.
James Garfield (20) was ambidextrous. OK, but there’s more. This presidential pen pal could simultaneously write in Greek with one hand and in Latin with the other.
William McKinley (25) believed carnations brought good luck and wore one everywhere he went. One day, he removed the carnation from his lapel and gave it to a little girl. He was assassinated later that day.
Words and deeds
A president is often remembered for his flaws, failures and flubs. Even so, people are already lining up to run for the office in the next election cycle. Here are a few more facts about those who once occupied the position.
Calvin Coolidge (18) adhered to a personal health regimen every day that involved having petroleum jelly rubbed all over his head while eating breakfast in bed.
Richard Nixon (37) could play five instruments but could not read music. He played the saxophone, clarinet, violin, piano and accordion.
Barack Obama (44) doesn’t like ice cream. He does, however, have a flavor named for him called “Barack My World” that includes macadamia nuts and caramel swirl.
Trump (45) does not drink alcohol but reportedly consumes up to 12 Diet Cokes a day.
These leaders have all had their supporters and detractors. Many of them were also quirky and idiosyncratic. That’s part of being human.
I appreciate those who could coin a phrase or articulate a thought that inspired. I also am fond of the ability put on display by our second president, John Adams, to concisely and cryptically criticize. Check out this quote when labeling the vice presidency as “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”
Now that’s a bumper sticker!
