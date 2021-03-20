Peper column: Doing unto others — a refresher course in common courtesy

This is not a new topic for me. Now that I think about it, it seems most of my conversations these days have been discussed before, or have they?

In any event, maybe we’re all a little grumpy or merely tired of our circumstances. Or maybe we just don’t know or care how to talk to one another without being snarky. Especially in the area of customer service.

Within the space of two hours one day last week I witnessed two opposite ends of the customer relations spectrum.

Hey, we all have bad days, wake up on the wrong side of the bed and perhaps feel like the whole world is against us. Then again, some people might just legitimately be, well, jerks.

In the last year, there’s not a single person or family who hasn’t felt desperate or unsure about our place in the pandemic. Even families fortunate enough not to have lost loved ones have experienced angst, doubt, fear and an overwhelming concern that seeps into the psyche.

We’ve probably all witnessed minor flare-ups between mask and nonmask wearers. Quick tempers surfaced during unexpected lane changes or loud remarks expressed regarding an insensitive message on a T-shirt.

When a small spark connects with a short fuse, stuff happens.

How can I help?

So here’s what prompted our conversation. A woman making sub sandwiches at a local grocery store was constantly barking at customers in line. “Mayonnaise or mustard? Make up your mind,” she muttered behind her muffled mask. “You’re not supposed to be here for pickup before 11:30.” The clock said it was 11:15 a.m. As the couple started to walk away, the sandwich-maker yelled, “You coming back? Are you leaving?”

The sign said, "Sandwiches made to order." By the look on the faces of waiting customers, they were now afraid to order.

Maybe this lady was filling in for somebody who didn’t show up that day. Maybe she had worked eight straight days and had just about had her fill of turkey, ham and banana peppers. Who knows? For those remaining in line, there was already a bad taste in their mouths before ever deciding on white bread or whole wheat.

Barely a mile from the grocery store, I entered a store that sells cell phones. After waiting in line, a sales person tells me I’m next. He says his name is Kevin and we discuss what I’m looking for and he shows me some options. Once I’ve narrowed it down to two, he actually recommends the one that’s a few dollars less. That really threw me. What kind of racket are they running here? Are there some hidden upcharges to be discovered? We’ve become conditioned to being cynical consumers.

I later tell Kevin how much I appreciated his demeanor and customer-friendly approach. I told him it certainly was different and a welcome change. I also told him the manager would be receiving a call to further detail how he handled himself with his customers.

Isn’t it strange that good service is so rare we feel a need to recognize it?

Who’s next?

It feels that after a year of seemingly going nowhere, now we’re starting to go somewhere — even if it’s just to stand in line for a vaccination.

We’ve been through an extended period of uncertainty. We’ve all probably eaten a little more than we should have and watched more TV than necessary. Schedules and routines were upended. Lifestyles and livelihoods held hostage to layoffs and closings.

It looks like we’re starting to come out on the other side. Will we need to learn how to interact with each other again? Do we need refresher courses in common courtesy?

Let’s hope not. But the sharp knife of kindness cuts both ways. Sometimes we get what we give.

As easy and convenient as it’s been to buy stuff online, we’re going to return to in-store interactions in larger numbers at some point.

As those encounters increase, let’s be mindful of those on both sides of the counter. Before ordering the main course, don’t forget a bit of civil discourse. After all, it never costs extra to simply say "please" and "thank you."