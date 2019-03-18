Do you wake-up about the same time every morning — whether you need to or not?
Or, are you one of those who totally depends on an alarm clock to shake you from your sweet dreams?
We have a millennial move-back daughter who rarely moves to turn off two different wake-up alarms every morning. Now that I think about it, this is the same child that slept through Hurricane Hugo’s visit.
Does it take a freight train to disturb your slumber?
Some folks are just naturally light sleepers. Others won’t be bothered if a marching band troops through the bedroom.
When the rooster crows
Which brings me to the alarm clock. The quintessential, classic alarm clock with the clapper and bell that more appropriately belongs on a fire truck, is fading away.
These days, more people, I suppose, use their smart phones to gently provide those digital decibels of disturbance. Oh, and the names given these tones to delicately awaken you each morning also make me wonder. They are, in no particular order: morning glory, over the horizon, shimmer and sparkle. Are we trying to wake somebody up or just looking for volunteers to gather flowers?
These wake-up calls, designed to set the tone for the rest of the day, should be more annoying. Something such as an angry rooster or chalk on a blackboard seem more appropriate. Actually, the chalk and blackboard reference is a bit dated. Let’s change that to car brakes screeching. Just so you know, though, I was trustworthy as a child, my teacher often allowed me to dust the chalkboard erasers on an oak tree in the school playground. Now, where were we?
Time for a wake-up call
Recently, I ran across an alarm clock online that was designed to be thrown against the wall. Some mornings, I totally understand that call to action.
As I get older, though, my alarm clock seems totally unnecessary. For some reason, an internal clock is ticking that has me already awake before the alarm is activated.
I used to hear about old people who couldn’t sleep — now I’m one of them.
By now, some of you are probably wondering just what kind of alarm clock I employ. Glad you asked. On the nightstand sits an old clock radio. The station signal that it best receives is often static. You know... the scratchy, irritating noise when you can’t quite find the right frequency. That’s my ring tone — static.
I set it every night but I rarely hear it. Why? Because most days, I’m awake and looking at the clock long before the alarm activates. Only one thing ever keeps me awake at nights and that’s when I torture myself with this question. What in the world will I write about next week?