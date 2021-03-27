Peper column: Do the right thing, do your part to help others

It was while sitting in my wife’s car in a recreation park in Moncks Corner that the world manifested itself. I was there for a vaccination. So were hundreds and hundreds of others.

As our vehicles moved progressively forward, men and women from the National Guard provided information and direction. Just seeing them in full camo uniforms lent a certain seriousness to the occasion. This fight, against this virus, feels like a war.

Sitting in the passenger seat, it was interesting to watch all the vehicles proceed in an orderly manner. I couldn’t help but wonder about each occupants particular circumstances. Had any of them contracted the virus? Had they lost any loved ones in the last year?

It doesn’t take very long to sit in a parking lot at one of these mass inoculation sites to gain a sobering understanding of what the entire world has been facing.

There was a time, not that long ago, I’d hear doubtful people ask if I actually knew anybody who was battling COVID-19. I don’t seem to hear that question much anymore.

I lowered my window to sign some paperwork. The directions were now being given by nurses and health care workers. I found myself wondering about their individual concerns and circumstances during this past year, as well.

An arms race

As our vehicle pulled to a designated spot, a young man walked to my window and asked my name and date of birth. Even with my mask and sunglasses, he said, “from the news, is that you?”

I figured he was too young to remember my glory days, but he kindly made this old man feel at ease and calmly advised me on what to expect.

I had been informed that this injection was designed to go directly into the muscle. It did. The tech applied a Band-Aid and wished me good luck. I felt obliged to thank him and his co-workers for their devotion to their jobs.

I’m sure I was just another person who rolled up his sleeve. But you couldn’t help notice that there were people all over this parking lot doing the same thing.

This was one vaccination location, in one county, in one remote corner of our country. It did a body good to see so many people doing their part.

We spent the next 15 minutes in another parking spot. This was required to allow for any adverse reaction that might develop.

When that time elapsed and all was well, we were allowed to exit.

Doing the right thing

Remember how it felt to help your neighbor after Hurricane Hugo? How ‘bout after 9/11? Do you recall how so many Americans wanted to help our country heal? And in those heartbreaking days following the Emanuel AME Church shooting, remember the resolve we felt as a community to hold and help each other?

That’s some of what I felt that day as we left Moncks Corner and turned onto Highway 52 for the ride back to Charleston.

It was uplifting to see so many people in line, doing the right thing. It’s not only doing what’s best for yourself, but also for your family, your neighbor and yes, for your country.

I’ve heard some of the stories about certain locations running out of vaccines although people with appointments were still in line. I know of folks who drove long distances, only to be left with nothing but a long drive back home.

It seems to be getting better. I believe my appointment was changed four or five times.

Don’t give up. Don’t despair. I’m scheduled for my second shot sometime in April.

You may experience some of the same feelings that washed over me in that Berkeley County parking lot. Things will only get better, though, if we follow the science and receive the shots as provided.

Do the right thing, for yourself — and the rest of us.