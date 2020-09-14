When walking into Vic Svenson’s house on James Island, one hardly knows which direction to look. A large picture of him crossing the finish line at the Cooper River Bridge Run is prominently displayed, as well as his fondness for all things Gamecocks.

It’s a little homemade sign that designates Vic as a Ph.D. that invites further inspection. In this case, the acronym declares that he is a Privy Hole Digger.

That’s right, for more than 50 of Vic’s 69 years, he’s been digging underneath long abandoned outhouses in downtown Charleston in search of buried treasures. He’s clearly not afraid to get his hands dirty. His primary target in these digs are old bottles. By his own estimation, he’s recovered more than 20,000 through the years.

In his early excavations, milk bottles were often uncovered. But in those days, he was looking along the Stono River on the Dill property near what is now the area close to James Island County Park. But those weren’t the bottles he was most interested in finding. To locate those, he would need to search deep below areas where people left their, well, their waste.

“It’s just dirt that’s been there 250 years,” says Vic with a smile when I ask about digging in such surroundings. He believes a privy hole is a time capsule and allows him to wonder about the people who left various items behind.

Time in a bottle

His primary focus when searching these soiled spots are various glass bottles. There was no weekly trash pickup or recycling centers in the late 1880s and early 1900s. Very often, when containers were empty or of no further use, they were tossed down a privy hole.

It is in these holes where Svenson and some of his privy-digging partners have uncovered coins, marbles, pipes and buttons. It’s the medicine and alcohol bottles, though, that capture his attention.

He’s found old Charleston beer bottles from the 1880s and medicine bottles dating back to the Civil War. In 1910, cork bottles were replaced by screw caps. Before glass was commonly available, whiskey was delivered in clay containers.

On display in his home are shelves and shelves of these different bottles. Often, the distributor’s name is still legible.

These privies were often located in a far corner of a yard, not far from a stable or kitchen. While locating the bottles, it’s some of the other stuff that causes his mind to wonder.

Upon discovering buttons, Vic smiles wryly and surmises that somebody really “... had to go and popped the buttons trying to get his pants down.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

When uncovering broken bits of fine china, he speculates that a dish might have been accidentally broken and tossed out to hide the evidence. A pipe was reclaimed from the muck that displayed a skull and crossbones. Did a pirate visit this privy?

Vic is especially amused when revealing the findings of a dig at a church privy. When multiple alcoholic beverage bottles surfaced, he wondered if parishioners were seeking solace and tossing the empties before returning to the service.

Being a good digger seems to also require a healthy imagination.

All bottled-up

Old maps acquired from the Library of Congress allow Vic to zero in on exact locations and lots. He and his bottle-bagging brothers are about to embark on another big dig near Mary and King streets later this month. Some of what he finds ends up with local antique dealers.

There’s no map, though, that allows Vic to know much about what lies ahead, personally.

In the last few years, he’s been battling his own issues with time.

Ten years ago, he survived throat cancer. Three years ago, cancer required the removal of his right eye. Two years ago, prostate cancer, and two more treatments still to come to combat a cancerous liver.

His doctor says without additional chemo and radiation, he only has six months to live. That was a month ago.

“I haven’t given up, I think I’m gonna beat it. I’ve accepted it, but I’m not giving up,” he says.

Meanwhile, as the clock ticks on Svenson’s health, he is preparing for his next dig. Even if he knows his own timetable is uncertain, nothing pleases him more than capturing time in a bottle.