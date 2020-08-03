In 1989, a little 10-year-old girl named Kim traveled from Greenville to Charleston with a church group hoping to help people here recover from Hurricane Hugo. She apparently discovered a lot about the importance of helping somebody who doesn’t have much.

In 2019, that same young woman moved to Charleston with her own family. As a member of the State Department, she had lived in a foreign country for the last eight years. Now, she was getting an assignment that allowed her to live in her own country. But Kim Harmon, now 41, is not someone who prefers to sit on the sidelines. This woman is a go-getter.

Earlier this year, a Facebook posting from someone down on their luck prompted Kim to take some food to a woman living in an extended-stay motel in North Charleston. While there, it was clear that many others at this same location were also in need.

The majority of them were veterans.

Kim Harmon sent out a call for help on her Facebook page known as Carolina Sweet Tea. Volunteers offered time and money. The Coastal Community Church on Bees Ferry Road offered some meals.

For the last 20 weeks, Harmon has delivered food boxes to nearly 20 people.

What’s in the box?

“The thought of someone going hungry — it’s not right,” says Harmon as she prepares for another Saturday morning delivery. On Fridays, four to five volunteers come to her West Ashley house to pack the boxes. The box might include toiletries, canned goods and maybe even some DVD’s. It’s essentially a care package from one part of Charleston to another.

“I’ve gotten to know these guys. I know what they eat and some of their dietary restrictions,” Harmon explains. If she’s not there at 11:30 on Saturday mornings, her phone will ring at 11:45 asking if she’s still coming. As she heads to North Charleston with the boxes, she’ll swing by the aforementioned church to pick up 20 meals.

“It’s heartbreaking, but all these guys are happy knowing someone cares.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

She admits to having two favorites. One she nicknamed "Savannah." He’s a Navy vet undergoing radiation for prostate cancer. The other is Leonard, a healthy ex-Army veteran whose wife is deceased but who has a daughter in Summerville.

These veterans often end up forgotten or with nowhere else to turn. Some of them are too proud to admit they need help, while others may be too embarrassed to let anyone know how far they’ve fallen.

None of that matters to Harmon. The mother of children ages 9, 7 and 4 believes there are other messages to deliver. “My children know I’m doing something for other people.”

End in sight?

Harmon admits that when this all started in mid-March, she didn’t believe we’d still be in the middle of a pandemic. “I never developed an exit strategy and sometimes wonder if I’ve created a personal purgatory.”

Her management and organizational skills are serving her well, though. She’s managed to recruit others to partner and share the load. They include Project Street Outreach, Tri-County Veterans, Catholic Charities, Shifa Clinic and The Pink House.

The entire experience has also produced an unexpected byproduct. “It renews your faith in Americans.”

What a statement, huh? With all the madness and craziness in the world right now and the helplessness we all sometimes feel. In the middle of all that, there’s this lady on this mission and others supplying support.

That food box is packed with much more than food, snacks, bread and milk. There’s something much more in that box, on both the giving and receiving end: There’s hope.