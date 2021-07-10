Peper column: Connecting the cords

It was while opening a drawer in my nightstand recently that my eyes were opened to an unsightly cluster of messiness that I clearly had allowed to get way out of control. This drawer had been taken over by the most necessary, yet apparently not, collection of cords and connectors.

There were short ones, long ones and one or two with multiple options. This drawer was chock full of USB cords. A bona fide nest of charging and connecting wires with different little inputs that allow us to keep our necessary devices ready for action.

Ever wonder what USB stands for? It’s an acronym for Universal Serial Bus, a hardware interface that supports up to 127 peripherals. Any questions?

As I stood looking at the 18 different cords and wondering which device they fit, USB seemed to more appropriately indicate Untidy Significant Boondoggle.

There were wires everywhere. Some were black, others were white and, apparently, they all fit something I once used, or maybe still do.

When I looked across the room, I noticed there were three other cords on my little desk where I diligently spend time, once a week, trying to fill this space.

In one accord

Are you starting to take inventory of your own cord collection? In no particular order, ‘cause there is no such need for that in this column, here are my collective and connective needs for such wiring. There’s the cellphone, the laptop, the keyboard, a mouse, a Bluetooth speaker, a remote battery, a printer, a battery-powered fan, a fitness tracker and a charging station that all require some form of cordage.

There’s a very good chance I’ve left something out, but those are the items that quickly come to this cluttered mind. Adding to the chaos are the various little plugs that offer a USB outlet. There are at least four or five of those scattered about, as well.

Be honest, do you unplug those cords or outlets when not in use? Me either. I’m told by not doing so, they still draw power and probably give out a little heat. That’s my one effort to educate today before we figure out how to eradicate.

A professional organizer would have a field day trying to simplify and modify my cord management issues.

Plugged-in

Our lives often resemble the drawer on my nightstand. We cram all kind of stuff we may or may not need inside with an idea of sorting it all out later. Sometimes we do, oftentimes we don’t.

Meanwhile, those cords just sit there. Some are still useful, but only if plugged in to the right device. It’s easy to find different points of connectivity as we pass through this ever-changing life we live. Some things we connect with are important, others are frivolous.

Can you have too many cords? My drawer is positive proof of that. The best solution to cord management is not to have so many of them, but to be sure to have the ones you really need.

In order to figure that out, we have to empty that drawer, examine the contents and determine what connects to what, and is it really needed.

Too often we just take a look at the clutter, shrug our shoulders and close the drawer. The ultimate danger to that approach is that no matter how many cords you own, in the end, you may still not be properly connected.