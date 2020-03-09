It’s been about a month since my column was moved to Sunday’s Life section. Since that time, a day has not passed that someone has asked if I’ve stopped writing or if I’ve taken a prolonged leave of absence. Most of you seemed to have found me, but others are still looking and aren’t quite up to speed on my new location.

For those of you still dealing with the break in your routine, I’ll pass along a possible remedy at the end of today’s get-together.

The truth of the matter is that we all resist change. We have our routines, our schedules and our preferred ways of doing things. We’re creatures of habit. Psychologists suggest that we’re hard-wired, in a way, to make those decisions because doing stuff the way you’ve always done it is, well, just more comfortable.

Think about it. We tend to shop at the same grocery store. We sit in the same church pew and drop off clothes at the same dry cleaner. We often order the same item on the menu at our favorite restaurant.

We find our comfort zones and rarely venture beyond them.

Changing lanes

Politicians prey upon those desperate for something new or different. In recent years we’ve been asked to believe in change you can count on. For those who weren’t on board, we were challenged to make America great again. This isn’t necessarily a new political approach. Wasn’t there once a slogan guaranteeing a chicken in every pot?

Many of us might attempt to change the way we look. That might mean through weight loss or by purchasing a wig.

Making a change in behavior might involve an attempt to stop smoking or biting one’s nails.

Closer to home, we ultimately recognize that updating the curtains or pulling up the carpet might be a good change.

We recently relinquished our dining room table, chairs and hutch. Forty years ago, this was a pricey purchase that served our family for decades. The big, hulking legs and the three leafs that expanded it for our large get-togethers had served their purpose.

There were some great meals and good laughs at that table. Places where our parents once sat are now occupied by grandchildren.

As I watched that furniture leave the neighborhood strapped to a trailer, I was thankful it was headed to a grateful family in Summerville. Our new table and chairs now occupy that space. It’s funny, the food still tastes great and the laughs are just as hearty.

Routines or ruts?

For the most part, I think change is good for us. It keeps us from being bored, or boring. It provides challenges and opportunities.

A sweet lady let me know recently that her husband was just not dealing with my move to Sunday’s paper very well. She said he had his Monday routine of starting the day with his paper and his cup of coffee and the move to Sunday had him all out of sorts.

I gave her this suggestion. Maybe she could set the Life section aside from Sunday’s paper and slip it in front of him on Monday. My musings are rarely topical, the subject matter won’t be dated. Give it to him on Monday, he’ll be good to go.

She laughed out loud and said that was a terrific idea.

I don’t get credited with too many terrific ideas, so that’s a change right there!