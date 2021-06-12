Peper column: Bike riders ask only for your consideration and cooperation

It was last Father’s Day that my grown children pitched in to buy me a bike. It was extremely nice and something that cost much more than a normal gift for that occasion. Unfortunately, as you may recall, bicycles became scarce during the pandemic, and stores had a problem keeping them in stock.

I wanted it merely for light exercise. I haven’t been as diligent about riding it these last few months, but I intend to be better about that. Maybe by making my intentions public I’ll shame myself into spending more time on the bike than in my recliner.

As a young boy, a bicycle was a huge part of my existence. I rode it everywhere. It provided exercise, of course, but it also created a sense of independence and an opportunity to seemingly fly down streets while looking right and left for approaching vehicles.

For some reason, I have a very vivid recollection of transforming my bike into a hot rod. All it took was a couple clothespins and some baseball cards. Attaching the clothespin to the wheel frame with a card that would then flap against the spokes produced quite a noise.

Saddle up

There are groups of grown men and women in the Lowcountry who take their bike riding quite seriously. They ride during the week and on the weekends, as well. They’re part of an organization known as Coastal Cyclists. During the week, the group is primarily retired men. On the weekends, they’re joined by a few women.

A handful of these brightly clad pedal pushers are in their 70s. One member, Jack Martin, is 84 and is just returning to his handle bars after some health issues.

Many of those who seek this form of exercise are former hard-core runners whose bodies can no longer take the pounding of the pavement. They gather in rural parts of Charleston County near Awendaw or Ravenel and ride together on a route that might cover 30 to 40 miles.

Bob Markisello, 70, is a retired chemical engineer who started riding a bike in 1982. He rode by himself in his neighborhood after work. He now rides four days a week totaling 130 miles. Over the years he’s logged 75,000 miles. That’s not just a guess. He’s an engineer, remember, and has spreadsheets that detail every ride since 1999. His data even keeps track of the number of miles on the tires.

Markisello says the appeal is both about social contact and staying in shape. The riders visit with each other before and after each ride. It’s understood that they also look out for each other along the way. It’s not about competing, but completing the course.

If a rider has a flat or falls behind, the group pulls over to assist. The veterans have the know-how and usually carry the necessary equipment to make roadside repairs.

Fall in line

The group has rules. They’re required to communicate with each other. Each rider is asked to be predictable, ride in a straight line and at a consistent speed and never pass on the right.

Are there encounters with motorists? Absolutely. That’s why many of their rides are staged near the Seewee Outpost or the Meggett train station in less congested parts of the county.

“We’re not anti-cars,” Markisello explains. “We just ask motorists to be aware of us.”

Some people blow their horns or shout something as they pass. But the pack of bikers are sometimes moving at more than 20 miles an hour. Something as unexpected as a squirrel darting from the bushes can cause problems.

The bikes can cost thousands of dollars. Upgrades to lighter wheels or high-tech ball bearings can also add to the bottom line.

“You don’t have to have a $3,000 bike to join us,” Bob laughs. “After all, it’s the engine, not the equipment.”

And as for the clothing? The bright colors are so the riders can be seen, and the spandex shorts are for road rash protection in the event of a fall.

I’ve yet to meet one of these riders battling a weight problem. It definitely seems to be an addictive, yet productive, form of exercise.

If you see these riders on a road near you, know that they’re very aware of your presence. They ask only for your consideration and cooperation.

They’re definitely quieter than the racket I produced with my baseball card contraption as a boy.

In a future column, maybe we can discuss what a clothespin is, or was. There’s also a chance I might have been better off financially if I had tucked away a few of those baseball cards in laminated cases instead of having them rat-a-tat-tat off the spokes.

There’s an additional possibility my youthful thinking might have been clouded by bicycle rides behind the mosquito truck as it passed through the neighborhood belching who knows what.