There are any number of opportunities for recreational competition around town. These activities are part social hour and finding an excuse to get out of the house. They’re also designed to let us blow-off a little steam while still finding a place to satisfy that urge to compete.
Many of these league sports like bowling and billiards have been around a while. Others, like corn hole or kickball are the new kids on the block. But its a new activity that has my attention today, and I’m not altogether sure where it came from — or where it’s going.
Ever thought about going to your favorite watering hole, so that you and your friends could (wait for it) — throw an axe?
Axe throwing has become quite the thing in the last year or so. Never heard of it, not sure you get it? That was my same reaction, until recently.
As I understand it, this popular pastime is often the perfect first date and it also allows the thrower to impress or decompress — whichever comes first.
My first thought upon discovering it? I was a little concerned that combining social drinking and sharp throwing objects might be a tad risky.
Tools and rules
Your never too sure about an activity that requires signing a waiver, but that is required. Some establishments that offer this entertainment also requires closed-toe shoes. Barefoot or flip-flop throwers need not apply.
The object is fairly straightforward — hopefully. An axe is thrown at a target made of wood, often a dartboard-looking facsimile painted on plywood. The axe that sticks closest to the center receives the most points.
The throwing area is protected by fencing and it’s not unusual to have saw dust on the floor between the thrower and the target. From what I’ve observed, that area also seems to come with high ceilings.
There are a number of Lowcountry locations offering this opportunity to enjoy exercise and therapy. Some businesses promote league-play, others provide it for singles and couples to get to know each other. Participants rent a throwing lane and are provided instruction.
Are you an ax-pert?
Some throwers say there’s an adrenaline rush and others admit to awakening something primal with their first two or three heaves. Women initially are more successful because they pay more attention to such matters as technique, stance and advice. Men, apparently, think they already know everything.
It’s not an activity in which many people would already enjoy an extensive background. I know large numbers of people are moving here daily. But I’m not aware of that many folks moving to the area who were once lumberjacks.
I suppose I’ll try it one of these days. It seems a little riskier than bowling or shooting pool. Is it just a passing fad? Not sure. But I never thought I’d see televised corn hole matches either.