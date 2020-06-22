It’s been a long year hasn’t it? So much has happened since we started 2020 that it feels like it’s time to write some year-ending column that offers insights and highlights from the year we’ve experienced.

Unfortunately, this year is barely half over.

In some respects, there’s an ongoing sense that the world’s upside down and we’re all reeling from it.

I don’t even speak in terms of longing for a return to normalcy anymore. I’m more interested in learning what’s new, or different, or better, or advisable that figures to make us safer for the ensuing days and weeks ahead.

It bothers me that my views and hopes are so myopic. Usually, I’m a big picture guy. Recently, I’ve found myself searching for small doses of encouragement.

As a country, it appears that on top of all the virus concerns in addition to the protests and racial unrest, we’ve contracted an additional malady: caution fatigue.

Piling-on

Why have so many people decided to ignore protocols and health warnings? Why are face masks discarded and indoor gatherings deemed appropriate?

The up-tick in risky behavior, I believe, is rooted in many Americans confusion in whom and what to believe. There’s an eroding faith in those designated to keep us safe.

In Charleston, our mayor warns that we could soon become our state’s hot spot. The south and southwest parts of the country, in particular, are now experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases.

As Americans, I wonder if we all feel so entitled to certain freedoms that our tolerance for being told what to do has a short shelf-life.

Is some of this is a product of conflicting messaging?

Even the simple wearing of a face mask is met with notions of overkill, annoyance or a feeling that its effectiveness is overstated.

If the numbers in our own backyard continue to increase, now is not the time to decide to quit wearing masks, entering large crowds or to stop washing our hands.

There’s a very real reason to be concerned that we’re relaxing certain restrictions too soon.

Better safe than ...

It’s definitely been a long, long few months. I took a moment, recently, just to take inventory of all the events that have happened to us and around us since February. It’s enough to make you wish it was already New Year’s Eve.

Think about it, though. The virus, quarantines, social distancing, thousands of deaths, police shootings, protests, businesses burning. It’s been quite a lot for all of us to reconcile.

And on top of all those matters, there are other issues still on the horizon that could cause problems: an active hurricane season, a ground beef recall, income taxes to be filed and China/U.S. war ships sparring in the Pacific Ocean.

We’re in overload, no doubt about it.

Sometimes, our attention span is short. We want quick fixes to complex problems. Just put it in the microwave, it’ll take no time.

As we approach these next few weeks, use your good, common sense to sift through the noise.

A lot of us are understandably weary of it all. The answer is not to discard all that’s brought us to this point. I understand the question of "Isn’t enough, enough?"

But there’s another question that we should also consider. "What if it isn’t?"