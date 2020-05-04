Peper column: April has seemed like the longest month on record

Not sure if you’ve noticed, but we made it through April. Did it seem like an especially long month to you? Just think how long it dragged on in other areas that were affected more severely. And in many of those locations, they dealt with cold temps and even snow on the ground.

We had that one very frightening morning when tornadoes rumbled through our region, but beyond that, the first month of spring was akin to many others — except that it wasn’t.

In looking back at some of the topics I’ve discussed with you these last few weeks, the last non-coronavirus column that was written was March 1. Since then, it’s been a steady diet of dealing with change, learning to stay in place and counting our blessings. As I said a couple of weeks ago, as much as I’d like to talk about something else, it feels inappropriate not to comment or recognize the unknowns that we’re all experiencing.

Today will be more observational, with a veiled attempt at inspirational.

I’ll be honest, sometimes it feels like there are certain everyday moments that warrant acknowledgement. But at other times, there’s a feeling of “well, thanks, Mr. Obvious, for thinking it was important to point that out.”

What’ll it be?

Now that toilet paper is readily available, know what’s in short supply? Hair clippers and bread makers.

The two aren’t connected, unless for some reason you set up your home barbershop in the kitchen.

A lot of folks needed haircuts last month. Apparently, some decided to scratch that itch by putting family members on a stool with a towel draped around the neck. You can spot those who just couldn’t wait for barbershops and hair salons to reopen. Most of them are wearing hats.

As for the smell of fresh bread? It turns out there’s been a lot of baking going on in homes. Bread seems to have been the favorite option for the do-it-yourself bakers. This "knead" to occupy idle hands resulted in an unexpected short supply of yeast.

As the month of May arrives, bakeries and barbershops are planning limited reopenings.

A recent consumer buying report I stumbled across revealed other such spending habits last month. Frozen food purchases along with increased sales of beer, wine and liquor were all incrementally higher. You can draw your own conclusions here. Hopefully, the bag of frozen peas wasn’t placed on the forehead to remedy the extra alcohol consumption.

To those who serve

My sister is an ER nurse in Virginia. She recently told me she had worked two, 16-hour shifts and another for 12 hours to cover for those nurses who were now sick themselves. It immediately brought my mundane concerns into focus. I’ll never look at these health care professionals quite the same.

They remind me of the firefighters on 9/11 that were headed up the stairs at the twin towers.

I know these recent days have been long. Some have lost loved ones, and couldn’t attend the funerals. Some have been married, with barely their parents on hand as witnesses. There are prom dates who were never pinned with flowers and athletes who never reached the finish line.

But here we are, ready to start another month that’s still different.

Just a couple of days ago, I happened across something strangely familiar that jerked me back into an appreciation of where we are and what we have. One of my go-to springtime rituals that must be enjoyed is the smell of confederate jasmine. In the midst of all that we’ve been forced to deal with, I’d totally forgotten about the intoxicating aroma of this commonly found vine.

Here it was, just growing like it always does and smelling like it always has. It recentered me. It smelled like hope.

Maybe all you need at this moment is to find that simple something that brings an appreciation for not only what we’ve already endured, but also what we, eventually, will survive.