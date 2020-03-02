Maybe it was just because it was an overcast, dreary day in late February. I had the day off, and for some reason, as I exited I-526, something pulled me towards the old Navy Base. I always enjoy the feeling I get when walking around Riverfront Park, so that’s where I headed.

There’s a particular solitude that’s found along the banks of the Cooper River and perhaps even a swelling of the chest when appreciating what the city of North Charleston has done to repurpose this area.

Granted, a large part of this park includes picnic tables, a fishing pier, dancing water spouts and open fields for festivals and concerts. But those spots aren’t the ones that speak to me the most.

Respectfully tucked into one corner of the park is an appropriate and tasteful tribute to what once occupied these very grounds: The Greater Charleston Naval Base Memorial.

There are two sculptures that immediately grab your attention, both created by the late American artist Stanley Bleifeld. The most famous is called "The Lone Sailor." It depicts a seaman looking at a distance with a packed duffel bag at his side. Is he about to leave for a long deployment? Or has he just returned to his home port and is wondering if anyone will be there to meet him?

Another nearby statue is just as poignant but carries more obvious emotion. It is titled "The Homecoming" and depicts a sailor hugging his wife in a tight embrace as a young boy wraps his arms around the waists of both parents.

Anchors aweigh

Both of those scenes were probably evident many times over when the Navy Base operated from 1901 to 1996. But the story of the base and its not-so-little brother, the Navy Yard meant everything to this community long before Charleston could boast of tourism or extending its open arms to corporate giants to call the Lowcountry home.

The story of the base and the shipyard is cleverly told through photos and plaques. In 1917, a Naval Training Center saw 5,000 Naval recruits receive their training. One of them was Norman Rockwell, who drew cartoons for the Yard’s newsletter.

In 1941, the Navy Yard became a 1st Class national defense location. In 1942, at the height of WWII, there were 25,000 civilians employed. This place was building ships, submarine chasers, cutters and patrol gunboats one after the other.

Another member of the fleet, The Landing Craft, delivered men and equipment during beach landings. From 1942-45, the shipyard built one of these every three days.

Here’s another aspect of the Navy Yard’s history that I discovered while quietly walking and reading the various displays. With so many men fighting, women kept the yard going by working such jobs as machinists, insulators, welders and mechanics. Somehow, they worked these jobs and then still managed to care for their families.

Tying up the lines

Remembering the base and the shipyard is extremely necessary. During the Cold War years, I remember seeing Polaris subs peeking through the surface underneath the Cooper River bridges. The base closed April 1, 1996, and it was not an April Fool’s joke that many here found funny. Families were forced to find work elsewhere. Some tried to tread water by not uprooting the children from school while commuting to jobs in other states.

When the base closed, so did many of the businesses outside the Reynolds Avenue gate. My dad often took me to get a chili dog at a hole-in-the-wall place called Shorty’s. It was just a few yards from where the gate entrance was patrolled by the SP’s.

Maybe it was just the gray day that drew me there recently. Maybe it was the recent announcement that the Coast Guard will soon occupy some of this very space with what they’re calling a new "superbase."

In the flower beds around the various statues and memorabilia celebrating the Navy’s presence here, audio speakers are buried. They constantly fill the air with the various anthems of the Armed Services.

When you have a moment, drop by Riverfront Park. All it costs you is your time. It also may take you for a trip down memory lane that salutes the work so many men and women proudly did to keep this nation free.

As "The Lonely Sailor" looks to the horizon, is he wondering about his country? Maybe more importantly, would he recognize it?