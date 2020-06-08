It was on an early evening drive down King Street this past week that I saw boarded-up store fronts and various spray-painted messages. I’ve seen those images before, but only during hurricane season.

This time, the path of destruction was left not by Mother Nature but by an unruly mob that separated itself from peaceful protesters. Some of these stores had barely reopened following weeks of inactivity brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, hand-painted messages on pieces of plywood stated "we’re still open."

The looters and malcontents who descended on this part of town had scattered to their dark corners leaving behind shattered glass and disheartened owners to pick up the pieces.

My destination this evening was Marion Square to attend a prayer vigil. It was there that I realized there were two different groups gathered in this open space bordered by King and Meeting streets. Both groups were using bullhorns to reach their respective gatherings. There were different voices speaking, but their concerns were quite similar.

The protest rally was decidedly younger, the prayer vigil skewed older.

One group expressed their thoughts with raw emotion and even anger.

The other was no less passionate, but focused on people’s hearts, not their heads.

What time is it?

In times such as these, two distinct reactions often develop. Those who choose to listen and those who prefer to lecture.

These past few months have forced us all to wonder about our past, present and future. Think about it, in just a matter of 12 to 14 weeks, our conversations have gone from Clorox wipes and hand sanitizers to tear gas and pepper spray. Worries have migrated from virus to vaccine to violence.

We’re all on edge and left to wonder if nothing our nation has endured these last few decades has taught us anything about ourselves or each other.

It was sad to see chaos erupt in a city I love so dearly. That was my initial, guttural reaction to those who chose to loot with lawless disregard for property or propriety. Sadness. I kept thinking we’re better than this, our country is better.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But that darkness is certainly shared on an even more amplified level by those families who have lost loved ones to police officers who lose track of their sworn duty to protect and serve.

Sometimes, I feel like we love black culture, but we don’t have that same affection for black people. We might like soul food, but just are not too interested in actually sitting down at the same table to eat it.

From grief to resolve

It’s not my nature to get all political in this space. I’m not wired that way and generally walk the other direction if given an escape route.

It seems inhuman, though, not to comment — given the microphone.

As those various voices echoed around Marion Square, I was left to wonder if anybody was listening. Is everybody just so upset and unsure that they just want to vent?

Actually, I understand the anger. Especially when nothing ever seems to change for the better. There has to be some element of hope that something good will emerge, or we have no hook on which to hang our dreams.

There’s been a lot of attention to cleanliness and washing our hands. We can’t wash our hands of the larger responsibility, though, of respecting each other.

We have one mouth and one brain, but we have two ears and one heart. What say we spend more time listening and learning and loving?

Those pieces of plywood will soon be replaced. I hope we all reach a point to where how someone looks on the outside has nothing to do with who they are on the inside.

Let’s be willing to listen. Can you hear me now?