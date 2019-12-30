Why do my days seem to last so long, but the years just keep flying by? We’re flipping the calendar on another year, ya’ll. This is usually a perfect moment for reflection, but with not so much attention to what’s on display in the mirror.
It’s a time I like to look back at the various email reactions I’ve received from readers in the past 12 months. I make a point to respond to every email that surfaces in the inbox. I try to do that almost as quickly as they arrive. But as the weeks go by, I’m not sure I always remember or appreciate some of the extremely kind words that are passed my way.
I also like to look back at which columns received the biggest feedback.
Since my weekly efforts are not rooted in politics or headlines, it is a challenge to find topics that will connect. My writing is slice-of-life musings with random thoughts concerning everyday observations or memories.
It is gratifying to happen upon a subject that resonates and even more flattering when someone responds with a kind word.
Even so, there’s no absolute way of knowing what will connect from week to week.
Top two topics
Care to guess what generated the most reaction this past year? Hitchhiking and a bird's nest.
Back in July, I shared a long ago story about my father hitchhiking from Quantico, Va., to Jacksonville, N.C., on a long weekend, to see a young lady who would eventually become his wife and my mom. I also mentioned how often I had "stuck out my thumb" as a young man. Clearly, that was a different time and our country was a different place. Those recollections unleashed a flood of memories from the readers.
Tom D. said, “I hitchhiked all the time as a kid ... wearing my Bishop England uniform and/or letter jacket.”
Dale C. recalled “hitchhiking to school and work all through high school. Later in life, I always picked up people as payback.”
And Richard S. remembered hitching a ride in the early '50s when a trucker picked him up in a snowstorm. “The trucker pulled over at one point with food poisoning and asked me to drive the rig the rest of the way to West Virginia.”
There were many similar experiences people had forgotten until the topic jogged their memories.
In the spring, a bird's nest appeared in my garage and not long after a small bird and then five eggs. I wrote about this, and, again, readers flocked to offer similar discoveries and advice.
I was counseled that this was a Carolina Wren, the state bird. I never shared this, but my wife came home one day to find a snake crawling up the wall toward the spot where the nest was created. Mama Wren had relocated the chirping, hungry mouths by then.
Many happy returns
My columns are, by design, written to be uplifting and to brighten your day. It’s nice when that happens, though I’m not always sure what my batting average is from week to week.
Harriett M. of Kingstree says “... I look forward to it in the Monday paper. Don’t stop writing.”
Barbara H. from Summerville offered “... many thank-you’s for always brightening our Mondays.”
And Bill R., USN (ret.) was thoughtful when he said, “Thank you for bringing some welcome relief to our lives from an increasingly callous world.”
From St. George, Peggy P. wanted me to know that “... sometimes I start my day laughing and thinking about what you have said all day, which makes for a great day.”
Let me say that we’ll march into the New Year arm-in-arm and I’ll keep writing if you’ll keep reading and responding. It takes both of us to make this work.