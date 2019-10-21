To a world that’s constantly filled with tweets and rants that fuel equally verbose retorts, I’d like to press the pause button in order to recognize those who don’t mind being kind.
Before you wonder on what new planet did they discover this guy — let me at least share some recently experienced, random acts of kindness. During the holidays, we often hear instances of an anonymous person who pays-off a stranger’s lay-away balance at Walmart. There’s also the generous gesture at the drive-thru where a customer pays the bill of the occupants of the vehicle behind them.
Those acts are certainly laudable, but what I have in mind is a bit more common in that these are random acts that happen all around us, but aren’t always properly appreciated.
A recent quote I saw hits this kindness nail squarely on the head. The quote says, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”
A lot of times, doing something for somebody else because it feels good is just fine.
Small efforts matter
In just the past few months, people I know have brought things to me just to say "thanks." These items were simple, but extremely thoughtful.
The items weren’t expensive, per se, but each person did spend a fair amount of their time preparing them. That’s a valuable commodity — somebody’s time.
What did I receive? In no particular order, I was given: homemade chocolate chip cookies, a bag of personally supervised boiled peanuts and a plate of still warm, homemade country ham biscuits.
Three different individuals who just wanted to offer an expression of thanks, to me and a few others.
I find it quite humbling to be on the receiving end of such items. It’s not so much a gift, but an edible thank you from somebody who decided to spend their time on you.
Last month, my daughter volunteered her mother and me for Sunday morning breakfast duty at the Star Gospel Mission. My daughter took care of preparing the menu. It was simple enough: breakfast casserole, little sausages, fruit and orange juice.
My wife and I were along to help set-up, serve and clean-up. We got so much more than that, though, from the experience. After hearing the mandatory message from the Rev. Bill Christian, the guests lined up for the food. When told there was enough for seconds, every single man got back in line.
Talk about being thankful, they came back repeatedly to offer their appreciation for spending our Sunday morning with them, and for the food.
As we left the parking lot, I thanked my daughter for including us. Our hearts were educated that morning.
What can I do?
We all need to look for moments to share who we are and what we have. And the thing is, we all have something.
Maybe we drop off extra dog or cat food at the animal shelter.
How about leaving extra quarters at the laundromat for the next person who might be a few cents short.
Want another idea for an act of kindness? How ‘bout a compliment?
When I run into a well-behaved child who exhibits manners and might even throw-in a “yes sir” or “no sir,” I immediately look for the parent. I want that mom or dad to know they’re doing something right. That might just be the best thing that parent hears that day.
It doesn’t cost anything extra to offer a kind word, but it sure does pay-off. Why? Because it makes all of us better.