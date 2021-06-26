Peper column: A plea to get the shot

We have all dealt with the vagaries of the virus and vaccinations in the last year or so. What amazes me, even still, are those who just won’t or don’t show up for a shot. And now we’re told there’s a new variant that will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable. This new strain, called the Delta variant, is spreading and infecting younger people around the world.

One of our problems? America is starting to look like America again. Sporting events, concerts, church services — they’re all resuming, and mask rules, for the most part, are no longer in place. To that person who has felt all along he or she was never in jeopardy, it just makes them feel entirely justified for flawed decisions.

Recently, during casual conversations with people I’m socially connected to, I was amazed to learn they never received even the first shot.

“Really?” I said, with much less than anything resembling a poker face.

Their reasons? Let’s see, they heard of people who got shots and still got sick. Some felt it was an over-reaction, others still believed it was just not that serious.

I had to walk to the other side of the room for a cleansing breath. How smart was I to be friends with people who clearly didn’t know what they didn’t know?

Just when I thought we might all be pulling in the same direction, it feels like we might just wallow in mediocrity. Is that where we are? Somewhere in the neighborhood of the finish line, but certainly not on the other side of it.

It also bothers me that the South is one of the areas still most resistant to adhering to the medical advisers. The vice president visited the Upstate recently, and President Joe Biden carries a similar message to our neighbors in North Carolina with a personal plea to get the injection.

The country is not going to reach the target of 70 percent of American adults being partially vaccinated by July Fourth. That’s too bad. For all of us, not just those who refuse to understand the need or the benefit.

In short supply

Otherwise, what continues to catch my attention these days are the myriad products that are in short supply on the backside of this pandemic. It’s quite a list that encompasses chicken, chlorine and ketchup.

Did you know some restaurants have taken chicken tenders and wings off their menus? It started with factories that couldn’t attract workers. That led to a supply problem. Now, it appears we’re in a fried chicken war. I’ve never seen so many ads for chicken sandwiches. One company is even switching to selling chicken thighs because their wings have flown the coop.

The chlorine shortage started with a chemical plant fire in Louisiana that was damaged by a storm. (A bucket of tablets this summer is $170 — almost twice the price from last year.)

And then there are ketchup packets. After more than a year of takeout orders, restaurants and drive-thru fast-food chains are running short. They once threw a handful into the bag, whether you asked for them or not. These days it requires a special request, and those little packets are more cherished than the French fries they’re squirted on.

And then there’s this: at one point in the early days of COVID-19, people were hoarding toilet paper. Today, it amuses me to hear there’s a shortage of port-a-potties. It’s true. With so many outdoor weddings, races, festivals and concerts suddenly on the calendar, there just aren’t as many necessary seats available. Apparently, a shortage of plastic resin used to mold these nature notions also figures into the demand.

I credit the clever marketers of this product, though. Some of the names that make me smile the most are: Lovely Loo, Royal Flush, Johnny-on-the-spot and, my personal favorite, Willy Make-It.

June swoon

Now, where were we? Oh yeah, I was complaining about the folks who just won’t get the first shot, much less the second one. Is some of the reluctance rooted in their disdain for our president and his desire to bring the country onboard? I hope not.

If so, then we’re floundering in more than just flawed thinking and an unwillingness to consider others.

For all those who still believe you’re above it all, or simply won’t roll up your sleeves because you know it all, here’s hoping you’ll eventually understand the importance.

As I look out my window at another afternoon thunderstorm, I won’t disparage you personally, but I will pass along one minor observation: Your thinking is all wet.