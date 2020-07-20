My Baptist, pulpit-poundin’ father, God rest his soul, often referenced something called "preachin’ to the choir." It’s an expression about attempting to enlighten those who are already the most likely group to adhere to what’s being suggested.

At times, I feel like that’s all I’ve been doing for the last month or so in this column. Week after week, I’ve advocated, even when politicians and leaders weren’t, that it was something each of us could do to protect those around us.

Many readers sent emails thanking me for sounding the call. It only recently dawned on me that my weekly megaphone is mostly heard by those who are already doing it.

In short, you readers are the choir. No matter how clever or insightful my feelings might be, the people who need convincing are most likely not rushing to the Life section on Sunday morning to see what I might have to say on the subject.

Chin up, cheer up

It’s nice to have the choir gathered again on this Sunday. So many churches are being forced to provide virtual services for members of their congregations. Typically, the minister and music director will supply the content. It’s the best of a difficult and different circumstance, but it’s just not the same as actually being there.

There will, no doubt, be a loss of monetary contributions. More than likely, many churches will face some hard decisions on how to pay their bills. It you belong to a local church, send ’em a check.

Since there seems very little any of us can do at the moment, beyond washing our hands and wearing a mask, it feels like we should find an opportunity to smile. Church bulletins, with unintentional misprints, have provided a chuckle or two, through the years.

Here, then, for the sake of discovering laughter again, are some examples.

The "over 60’s choir" will be disbanded for the summer with the thanks of the entire church.

Evening massage - 6 p.m.

The Pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday morning.

Ushers will eat latecomers.

Low Self-Esteem Support group will meet Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Please use the back door.

Pass the peace

Just one misplaced letter or a single mistakenly added word can change the entire meaning of an announcement. I hope a couple of these tickled your funny bone. Lord knows we could use a belly-laugh during these times.

I’ll leave you with two more:

Please join us as we show our support for Amy and Alan in preparing for the girth of their first child.

The missionary from Africa speaking at Calvary Memorial Church. Name: Bertha Belch. Announcement: Come tonight to hear Bertha Belch all the way from Africa.

Thanks for being here, choir. I hope you’re laughing behind those masks.