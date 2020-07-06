It’s always important to me that on appropriate occasions, I fly the American flag in the front of our house. For some reason, I’ve kept it on display 24/7 for the last five weeks, or so. It wasn’t to make any particular statement. It really has been, perhaps, merely a subtle stab at patriotism during a time where we’re all grasping to find something to hold onto.

In my mind, I suppose I was hoping others might feel that if we embrace our core values a little tighter, the world might quit spinning out of control.

That thinking seems to be a tad suspect, at the moment.

I’m not altogether sure what will bring us together in the long run. We’ve got such a laundry list of problems to sort through. The virus, protests, racial unrest: It takes a toll.

As we sit here on this 4th of July weekend, nothing really reminds us of similar celebrations in the past. Most of us probably heard neighborhood firecrackers overnight. But there was no large outdoor fireworks show, locally, that we were able to enjoy with thousands of others. Pyrotechnics and a pandemic aren’t compatible dance partners.

Inside and out

This 4th weekend seems more suited for introspection rather than celebration. We’re forced to face big questions right now about ourselves and our country. In years' past, the biggest decision might have been whether to buy enough hot dogs and buns to accommodate those coming to the cookout.

This year, we can't leave the house without our face mask. If somebody in the grocery store sneezes, those within striking distance immediately assume a defensive stance. There was a time not too long ago where a gentle “God bless you” might accompany a sneeze. Now, that kind rejoinder is replaced with a stare that says “... get away from me.”

Will we ever look at each other the same way again?

At the same moment that we’re all trying to be more sensitive and understanding towards others, we’re simultaneously left to wonder who among us might test positive. As our nation tries to reconcile longstanding attitudes towards people of color, we’re tackling another demon that even our smartest and brightest scientists have struggled to contain.

Red, white and blue

That flag of ours is a symbol known worldwide. The very same Stars and Stripes has been used to trumpet nationalism as well as rebellion.

The alternating 7 red and 6 white stripes represent the original 13 colonies. The 50 stars, the states. These days, those states don’t feel as united as they once did.

That flags represents us, all of us.

Maybe it’s naive to wrap one’s self in the flag in the hope that those patriotic colors will eventually cover the hurt and anguish that many in this country now feel. My flag’s been on display since Memorial Day, and here we are, in early June.

Is it possible that this virus, and the self-isolation it requires, might force us to look more closely at some systemic matters that also make our country unhealthy?

In 1906, American composer George M. Cohan wrote “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” There’s a line in that song that I especially appreciate. It says, “You’re an emblem of the land I love, the home of the free and the brave.”

If you haven’t already put your flag out, get to it. It symbolizes democracy, justice and freedom. Since we’re all looking for something to hold onto, might as well grab something that’s been through a lot tougher times than these.