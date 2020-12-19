Pay it forward with this last-minute Charleston arts gifts guide

In a pickle for a last-minute gift? No worries, Charleston’s arts organizations are there with present-perfect ways to delight your friends and family for months to come.

When you think about it, our artists and arts practitioners have had your back throughout this trying year, lifting spirits with stirring song, healing drama, elevating dance and one after another visual wonder.

Now is the perfect time to consider a gift of the arts for someone on your list, most of which can be done in a simple click. In doing so, you’ll not only share something of profound comfort and joy, but you’ll help ensure that our creative community thrives on the other side of the pandemic. If there was ever a year to pay it forward to the arts, this is it.

Here's something else: End-of-the-year giving often carries with it a few tax benefits, so a donation in the name of a loved one has its pragmatic charms, too.

Here a few suggestions for inspired gift-giving that will also help bolster the arts in Charleston. Pro tip: Now would be a good time for print subscribers to sign up for their free digital subscription. That way, online, you'll be able to click the links that will lead you directly to the arts organizations listed below. (Access your digital subscription at postandcourier.com/manage-subscription/).

Know of other organizations offering artful, last-minute-friendly opportunities? This list will be updated through Dec. 31. Send your suggestions to mhogan@postandcourier.com.

Hit the right note

Subscriptions to socially distanced matinee performances of Charleston Symphony's 2020-21 season, with Masterworks this year celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday, while also featuring its beloved Pops series. To find out more, visit CharlestonSymphony.org.

For the past few months, Charleston Jazz has been busy at Firefly Distillery, but it will be back home at Charleston Music Hall on March 27 for two performances of "Big Band Legacy." Book your tickets to take your favorite jazz devotee, or donate to the organization, which features a simple form with a line to identify a name for recognition. For information visit charlestonjazz.com.

Have a loved one who bemoans having abandoned music lessons in younger days? Or perhaps there’s a potential child prodigy on your holiday list? Enroll them in Charleston Academy of Music at charlestonacademyofmusic.com.

Carry voices

On Dec. 20 at 3 p.m., The King’s Counterpoint a cappella group will livestream its "Christmas Through the Ages," the annual free performance that this year switched to a digital format. Also on offer are online raffle baskets, stocking-stuffer CDs and ways to make a donation or sponsor a vocalist. Find out more at event.gives/kcpctta.

Taylor Music Group also has produced a host of CDs available for purchase, featuring both its Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri group, which come together in recordings of Irish choral music sure to enthrall lovers of Celtic culture. Find out more at tmgcharleston.com.

Add drama

When the pandemic hit, Charleston Stage initiated the “Curtain Up” fund, with proceeds going to its operating expenses. For a donation of $10 or more, you will be able to enjoy a free viewing of “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 3. Visit charlestonstage.com to make a donation and access a virtual ticket.

Pure Theatre has gift cards available for purchase on its website, perfect for sharing a dose of hope via the shows lined up in the current “Season of Hope.” Have a jazz fan on your list? Now streaming through Jan. 2 is “Satchmo at the Waldorf,” Terry Teachout’s one-man show about the life of Louis Armstrong.

Art Forms and Theatre Concepts is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing Charleston audiences dramatized stories of the African American experience, To donate in someone’s name, visit aftcinc.com.

There are plenty of others, too, for every theatrical taste, among them are Village Repertory Co., which recently lost its space, The Footlight Players, which has been hosting virtual cabaret performances, Cultural Arts Center Charleston, which has halted its professional performance instruction until it is deemed safe to do so and would greatly benefit from donations, as well as 34 West Theater Co.

Be visionary

Support contemporary art and help someone build their art collection in one fell swoop. The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston offers a Patron Prints Program, which each year offers a new set of limited-edition prints available exclusively to its members who have donated $350 or more to the Halsey. To view the prints and find out more, visit http://halsey.cofc.edu/sustain/patron-prints/.

The Gibbes Museum of Art has been going like gangbusters throughout the pandemic, launching a provocative show, "Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman," which included probing town hall discussions and is now set to tour nationally. Giving a membership to the Gibbes will provide the recipient with hours of soul-soothing visual art. Or peruse the items made by local artists in the museum store. For more information, visit gibbesmuseum.org.

A one-stop way of supporting Charleston artists can be found at Redux Contemporary Arts Center. Give the gift of art with a Redux Gift Certificate, which can be applied toward any class, workshop, camp, private lesson or a Redux membership, via https://bit.ly/reduxgift.

On Monday from 2 to 6 p.m., Charleston Artist Collective is having a socially distanced shopping day at its studio at 414 Whilden St. in Mount Pleasant. The space will be filled with small works that artists have created for the month of December, as well as hand-painted ornaments, filigree jewelry, gift certificates and more, with a percentage of December proceeds to benefit Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach. For more information, visit https://charleston.artistcollectives.org.

Step up

Last week, Annex Dance Company virtually released its new work, “Salt in the Soil," set among massive limbs of driftwood along the shoreline. Meet them at the digital beach and make a donation to Annex in someone’s name at annexdancecompany.org.

Ballet Academy of Charleston will start the new year with a new appointment. Internationally renowned dancer Joseph Phillips will offer world-class training beginning in January. Now is the perfect time to line up lessons for the aspiring dancer in your life. Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination by calling 843-769-6932 with your payment info and they’ll send you the card or it can be picked up. Find out more at ballet-academy.org.

Palmetto City Ballet wraps up its "Snow Queen" with a final performance on Dec. 20. To ensure Charleston's sole professional ballet company thrives, consider donating in someone's name at palmettocityballet.org.

You also can do the same on behalf of Unbound Ballet Project, which recently captivated patrons with its free outdoor performance, "The Unbound Collective," at Tradesman Brewing Co. during the Charleston Arts Festival. The dance company's website is crystalwellman.com.

Get festive

The annual Colour of Music Festival showcasing Black classical musicians sells striking commemorative festival posters and T-shirts, among them the 2017 merchandise, which represents a creative collaboration by artist Colin Quashie and graphic designer Gil Shuler that used a silhouette of the five-string violin with its scroll replaced with the fist, a symbol of black unity and solidarity. For purchases or donations, visit colourofmusic.org.

Since 1977, Spoleto Festival USA has brought the world to Charleston in groundbreaking performances spanning artistic disciplines. The festival is readying for a momentous lineup this year from May 28 through June 13. A gift certificate can be purchased in any amount and used towards performance tickets (as well as merchandise, such as festival posters, or toward a festival contribution). Visit spoletousa.org.