As a rule, I don't read parenting books for the same reason I don't watch TV. I have no time.
That said, during my recent maternity leave, I watched a lot of TV (mostly British period dramas on Netflix with a good dose of early "Grey's Anatomy" thrown in there) and read precisely one parenting book. It was called "Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting."
The thing is, yes, I had a baby. But I know how to raise a baby. I've done it before. My 3-year-old daughter, on the other hand, daily presents brand-new parenting challenges.
So I decided this spring that I needed to read a book and this one appealed to me for a few reasons.
It was first published in 2012 and continues to rank among the most popular parenting books Amazon. Pamela Druckerman, who wrote it, is a journalist and a mom. I can relate to that. It was also immediately available (for free!) to download through the public library.
And yes, I judged the book by its cover. On it, Drukerman's the matriarch I aspire to be: pushing a stroller, wearing chic oversize sunglasses, lipstick, a blousy blue tunic and a top knot. Her cartoon character appears to have lost all the baby weight. And her toddler, who is strapped into the stroller, seems happy.
What magic is this woman selling? I needed to know.
Drukerman starts "Bringing Up Bébé" by explaining how she ended up in Paris, newly married and pregnant. She soon discovered that her new French neighbors approached pregnancy much differently than Americans generally do.
"For starters, they don't treat pregnancy like an independent research project," she writes. "There are plenty of French parenting books, magazines and Web sites. But these aren't required reading and nobody seems to consume them in bulk. Certainly no one I meet is comparison shopping for a parenting philosophy or can refer to different techniques by name."
But Frenchwomen aren't "blasé" about motherhood, either, she writes.
"They're awed, concerned, and aware of the immense life transformation that they're about to undergo. But they signal this differently. American women typically demonstrate our commitment by worrying and by showing how much we're willing to sacrifice, even while pregnant, whereas Frenchwomen signal their commitment by projecting calm and flaunting the fact that they haven't renounced pleasure."
Much of the book follows in this vein.
Frenchwomen gain less weight during pregnancy and work hard to lose it quickly. French babies tend to sleep through the night during their first few months. French toddlers are taught to develop a sophisticated palate: blue cheese, tomatoes and flaky white fish in butter sauce at government-subsidized day care.
There's more: French parents, under no circumstances, allow their children to creep into their bedroom at night. French children, by and large, listen to their parents.
It was the concept of "waiting" that really resonated with me. From a very early age, French babies learn to wait. This probably explains why my daughter, who generally gets what she wants as soon as she asks for it, can, in Drukerman's words, "go from calm to hysterical in seconds."
And apparently I need to learn to wait as much as my daughter does. For some reason, I'm hardwired to answer her questions, give her a snack or placate her any number of ways immediately, to the detriment, I will add, of anything else I'm doing or anyone else I happen to be talking to (typically, my husband).
"Whenever I go back to America," Drukerman writes, "I realize that miserable, screaming toddlers demanding to get out of their strollers or pitching themselves onto the sidewalk are part of the scenery of daily life. I rarely see such scenes in Paris. French babies and toddlers, who are used to waiting longer, seem oddly calm about not getting what they want right away. When I visit French families and hang out with their kids, there's a conspicuous lack of whining and complaining. Often — or at least much more often than in my house — everyone's calm and absorbed in what they're doing."
I wish "calm and absorbed" could be used more often to describe my life at home. This book was interesting in many ways and gave me plenty to think about but it has not solved my parenting problems.
Maybe a trip to Paris would?