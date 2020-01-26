My youngest daughter turns one in February and I've been in denial that these next few weeks will probably be my last raising a infant.

Last week, the director of her daycare told me they're planning on transitioning her soon from the baby class to a room with small toddlers. It unexpectedly broke my heart.

One of the hard parts about watching your children grow up (one of many, I imagine) is that you've got to watch your own parents grow older, too. My dad was diagnosed with advanced melanoma about four years ago. It had spread from his skin to one of his lungs. His doctors found cancer in his thyroid gland, too, which had to be removed.

One of my sisters is an oncologist here in Charleston and we could tell by her reaction to the news that his prognosis was very grim. He's still alive today, and thanks to the cutting-edge field of immunotherapy, he's now cancer-free. "Miracle" isn't a word that health care reporters are supposed to throw around, but I can't help myself from thinking it.

My father-in-law died in December at the age of 76. Skip had been ill for about a year, and had been diagnosed with lung disease and heart failure. He required the use of an oxygen tank 24 hours a day. His prognosis, like my dad's a few years ago, was poor. But we were still shocked when one of his neighbors called my husband to say that an ambulance was parked in his parents' driveway. We left the Folly Beach Christmas Parade and drove straight to Roper Hospital.

Skip was admitted to the intensive care unit from the emergency department and died three days later. His lungs no longer worked on their own. His heart was too weak to pump the blood he needed throughout his body. He was surrounded at the end by all of his children, one of his four grandchildren and his wife of 51 years.

We sang Christmas carols to Skip and cried as we watched his heartbeat on the monitor next to his hospital bed slowly stop. We held hands and held each other. No one wants to die in the ICU, but I can only recall those last few hours as very special. I felt privileged to be there. It's one thing to write about death — I've done my fair share of that. It's quite different to watch someone you love die.

My sister is in the business of saving lives, but some of her cancer patients inevitably die. The night Skip passed away, she shared an article with me that she keeps in her bag. It's called "The Comfort of the Ordinary: On Dying as We’ve Lived." It was written by Dr. Caroline Wellbery, who works at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

"Many families laugh, sing and tell stories at the bedside of a dying relative," Wellbery wrote in the article, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine last fall. "Many find it oppressive to dwell strictly on meaning making, intense emotions and life review. And that’s probably even more true for dying people themselves. The mundane may be the greatest comfort there is, a reminder that life simply goes on."

We celebrated Skip's life earlier this month during a service on the banks of his beloved Stono River. We sang songs and hugged each other and cried some more. We talked with friends about vacations we wanted to take, work schedules and old memories. It was sad, of course, but so beautiful as far as funerals go.

The children who were there — my daughters and nephews — I'll remember clearly for years to come: My 4-year-old running with her cousins across the wide, green lawn in a red coat. The baby, crying for her bottle of milk during the eulogy, fighting sleep in my best friend's arms. Life simply goes on.