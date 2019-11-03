Parenting got in the way of writing a parenting column last week.

On Wednesday, I got that dreaded midday call from Esther's day care. If you're a parent, you know the one I'm talking about. My daughter had thrown up and had a fever. Could I please come collect her?

I ended up spending Thursday at home, editing stories while she napped in the nursery, but she never gave me enough time to write this column. My deadline came and went.

It turns out, though, the stomach bug had a silver lining. Esther's illness cleared my schedule.

We skipped my nephew's hibachi birthday dinner on Wednesday. We stayed home instead of trick-or-treating on Thursday. I missed four scheduled meetings at work and the day care's Halloween carnival. I didn't once think about what I was going to cook for supper, but I was able to finish a novel. When's the last time that happened?

It was like real life was suspended for 36 hours. I had a legitimate excuse to slow down.

Here's a question: What if we decided to live this way intentionally?

Author Emily Ley tackles this topic in her new book, "When Less Becomes More: Making Space for Slow, Simple & Good," available Nov. 12.

Ley is best known for creating The Simplified Planner, a product that I wholeheartedly endorse. It's hard for me to overstate what an important role this paper planner plays in my life. Fodder for another column.

What my Simplified Planner doesn't do, though, is actually simplify my life. Yes, it helps me keep track of everything, but I'll be the first to admit (my husband, the second) that I'm over-scheduled, over-tired and borderline burnt out.

It turns out I'm not alone.

"I’ve met so many women ... They’re flat tired," Ley told me during a recent phone interview. "This book is a really deep dive into undoing and unbecoming the frazzled, frantic and stressed out women we’ve all become."

Ley, who will stop in Charleston on her upcoming book tour, dedicated "When Less Becomes More" to her 4-year-old daughter Caroline. Ley decided to transform her own schedule and habits to preserve Caroline's sense of joy, her boundless energy and her enthusiasm for life. She wanted to show her daughter that becoming an overwhelmed adult woman isn't inevitable.

"Have you ever wondered when life began to be different? When did we change from happy little girls to frenzied women — perhaps even becoming frenzied moms of happy little girls? Where was that crossover?" Ley writes.

"Our lives are so full, and yet many of us feel so empty. This paradox has confused me. If my life is full of good things, shouldn't I also feel full, whole, and joyful? Could it be that our lives are actually just too full? And that everything needs to be questioned? That perhaps there's a better or different way to live?"

There's definitely a Christian bent to the book — it's being published by Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing — but it's core message isn't so much about faith.

Ley believes that women can make intentional choices about the way we spend our time and energy and that these choices have the power to deplete us or to fill us up. She tackles social media, parenting, sleep, even the amount of wine women drink. Ley told me she loves a good glass of wine as much as the next person, but the overblown mom-drinking-wine memes have become a sick joke.

"I really hope that most women will walk away from the book and look at life with fresh eyes," she said during our call. "A lot of time we think we’re powerless in our circumstances. I don’t want that for (Caroline)."

The book isn't available yet, but it's clear Ley has tapped into something a lot of women are worried about. When pre-orders for "When Less Becomes More" launched earlier this year, the book quickly became the No. 1 seller on Barnes & Noble's website.

I'll wrap up by sharing a story that Ley tells in the book about reading to her children.

Some of you may remember in my last parenting column, I shared a list of children's books that we read over and over in my house. In the column, I embedded hyperlinks to Amazon to make it easy for readers to find the books, but I failed to mention that, of course, you should look for them at your local library.

Ley had a similar realization about the library last year.

"As a kid," she writes, "during the summer, my mom would take me to the bookmobile. The bookmobile was an old RV repurposed to be a traveling library. It would park in the Kmart parking lot near our house, and kids could enter, peruse the books and check out a couple of their choosing. It was so much fun.

"It was in this little RV, in the experience of smelling the aging books and feeling their worn and tattered edges in my hands, that I fell in love with reading and, later, writing. Today I buy my kids books on Amazon. They're delivered the next day. Something is being lost here."

Last summer, the Leys got library cards.

"When Less Becomes More: Making Space for Slow, Simple & Good," 221 pages, $19.99, will be released Nov. 12. You can buy a copy online, at a local bookstore or check it out at the Charleston County Public Library.