If you spend any time at all on Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, you're likely familiar with Chrissy Teigen.
The outspoken model has made a name for herself in recent years as a best-selling cookbook author, a critic of President Donald Trump and an honest-to-goodness, tell-it-like-is mother-of-two. (Oh, and she's married to John Legend.)
Just this month, you may have noticed she generated many headlines for posting a picture on Twitter of her son Miles in a therapy helmet.
She explained the helmet was designed to correct his "adorable slightly misshapen head," and wrote that "honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."
Then she made a joke: "I have been told it's too late for my head."
Twitter predictably erupted. Thousands expressed support for Teigen, and I lost count of the number of pictures other parents posted of their own children in therapy helmets. They looked happy and most of the helmets had been cheerfully decorated with stickers and the children's names.
But critics came out, too, and in true Teigen fashion, she addressed them head-on:
Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018
In case you're not up-to-speed on best infant sleep practices these days, parents are now strongly encouraged to place babies to sleep on their backs because it's shown to prevent SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and reduce infant mortality.
But this wasn't the case a few generations ago. Older adults were typically put to sleep on their stomachs.
Luckily, infant mortality rates are much lower than they were 30 years ago, and part of that may be thanks to these newer sleep recommendations.
But an unintended consequence cropped up. Back-sleeping babies have increasingly developed flat heads. Typically diagnosed as plagiocephaly, the condition is common and basically cosmetic.
That didn't stop me from worrying about my daughter's flat head when a pediatrician raised the issue before her first birthday. The doctor suggested we see a specialist and consider buying her a custom-made therapy helmet to help shape her skull. She said health insurance wouldn't likely cover the device, and it would probably cost several thousands of dollars, but there was fair chance — maybe 50-50 — that it would fix the flatness. Just something to think about, she said.
(Spokeswomen for both the S.C. Medicaid agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina confirmed this week that both insurers sometimes cover helmets for children following surgery, but that helmet therapy for children with flat heads is not a covered benefit.)
This was the point at which I put my health reporter hat on.
After that appointment with my daughter's pediatrician, I immediately pulled up PubMed on my web browser. (If you're not familiar with the federal website, it's an invaluable tool for reading up on medical research.) I couldn't find any studies that definitively showed a helmet was worth the trouble and expense. Of the studies I did find, most of them showed that her flat head would just as likely round out on its own.
That was enough to convince me to avoid the expense. That, and the fact that she would have had to wear the helmet 23 hours a day for several months. I couldn't imagine how hard that would have been. (Or how it would have smelled.) As a brand-new mom, I was predictably averse to anything that would make life harder.
This week, after Teigen tweeted about her choice to put Miles in a helmet, I wondered if the research had changed.
Dr. Ramin Eskandari, the director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, told me during a phone interview that there is still negligible evidence that helmet therapy past 6 months of age makes any real difference in skull shape to the naked eye.
His office sees many children each week with brain and skull-related conditions. Eskandari estimated only two or three of them a year need a helmet to correct plagiocephaly.
"It’s a real rarity for a kid to require a helmet," he said. "This is just pure, physical looks. Helmeting, in my mind, should really be restricted for the kids who are super severe."
But it's still important for a child with a misshapen skull to see a specialist, he said, because they may suffer from another condition called craniosynostosis, which is characterized by the skull's bones fusing together improperly and requires medical attention. Helmets, in these cases, don't work, he said.
And when it comes to kids diagnosed with plagiocephaly, Eskandari warned there are real psychological consequences to putting a child older than six months in a helmet. It can impact behavior, sleeping and eating patterns, he said.
"At nine months, those kids have an opinion, and they don’t like that thing," he said. "It’s uncomfortable."
None of this is to say that Teigen made the wrong choice for her son. But parents, Eskandari said, often gravitate toward a fix. Doing nothing, in some cases, may be the better choice.
"The other thing I tell families is … this generation is totally different than our generation. I was never put to sleep on my back," he said. "This generation of babies and kids, there’s going to be so many kids that have a flatter head."