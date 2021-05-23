Once again, Spoleto Festival USA aims to uplift its city

The year was 1977. The place was Charleston.

A Southern city which had previously enjoyed stature as an international port with the world-class cultural gems to prove it was in various stages of disrepair and deep repose.

That is until Spoleto Festival USA shook the dust off the town, nudging a sleeping giant who felt the blush of fresh, fertile air. Suddenly, arts lovers and artists were spilling onto streets. National culture followers paid heed and, before long, arts connoisseurs from across the nation and the world were part of the dynamic exchange.

The reawakening uplifted the city by ushering in economic vitality and affixing Charleston firmly on the international stage.

It’s no surprise then that Spoleto will emerge as the first full-scale festival as Charleston begins to awaken from a wholly stultifying pandemic, and a social paradigm shift, too. It has reinvigorated the town in other times as well, like in 1989 after Hurricane Hugo.

Given uncertain circumstances, this year’s festival balances artistic productions with safety protocols, offering fewer performances and limited seats.

The resulting effort leverages decades of experiences of what can work and what can’t under challenging conditions.

Can you have the treasured chamber music series outside of a chamber? Decidedly not. But the festival has added access to the limited spots at Dock Street Theatre by way of free video streaming availability on its website.

Is there a rain plan for open-air Cistern Yard concerts? Afraid not. But with a lineup including Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and the highly anticipated Charleston premiere of Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran's "Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration," it's well worth booking on a wing and a prayer.

Can you do justice to a work of choreography presented outdoors if audiences can't see all those carefully calibrated steps? That would be a hard "no," too. So those in attendance at one of three dance offerings — Caleb Teicher & Company, "Ballet Under the Stars" and Ephrat Asherie Dance — will see that fancy footwork from riser seats surrounding a stage custom built over the fountain at the College of Charleston's Rivers Green.

When Spoleto staff determined, mere weeks before go-time, that the announced plan to host “A Woman in Black” at the Visitors Center Bus Shed proved untenable, it was rapidly rethought by moving the show to Festival Hall.

The other two theatrical productions — "A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call" and "The Journey" — are technology-based, but don't for a skinny minute think that means plopping down passively with a device. Both mine their chosen formats in ways that offer new, relevant theatrical experiences.

Weeks earlier, when hope was dashed for mounting the ambitious new opera “Omar” after cancellation of the 2020 festival, the team weighed it and once more waylaid it. The work would be better served that way.

This year’s Spoleto Festival USA also offers Charleston something invaluable across civic lanes. It’s a ripe opportunity to assess how we can move forward with equal parts artistic conviction and mindful caution.

At The Post and Courier, we’ll be covering it to both report on and assess the works, and provide a sense of how it looks and feels to gather once more.

So, here’s our plan:

Pro tip: This would be a good time for subscribers to register for their free digital subscription

I’ll serve as overview critic, offering a weekly perspective in the Life section on how the festival is coming together.

Critical reviews from local experts will examine specific works, which will appear in the Metro section throughout the festival, as well as on the website home page. Here are this year’s critics and a bit about each of them:

In dance, look for Eliza Ingle, a former performer and choreographer and current advocate for dance in Charleston. She was a professor of dance at the College of Charleston for 20 years and has been reviewing dance for Spoleto for over a decade.

Covering chamber music and other concerts, Michael O’Brien is associate professor of ethnomusicology and chair of the Music Department at the College of Charleston who has performed, composed and written about music in genres ranging from classical and jazz to tango and salsa.

Heather Buffington-Anderson will take on jazz. The musicologist and musician is assistant professor of music history and ethnomusicology at Claflin University, where she teaches music history and world music courses.

Americana music is covered by Don Whitley. Known around Charleston by his stage name Noodle McDoodle, the graduate of Reed College is often spotted in the popular band The V Tones, which reanimates vaudeville sounds. He has been performing in circuses, bands and theater troupes for several decades now.

Oh, and I’ll also contribute some individual theater and dance reviews.

Whether or not you book tickets, the coverage aims to sound in on the state of the arts in Charleston as we all make our first strides in coming together to make sense of the world.

On that note, While tickets are fewer — and physically farther between — the festival team suggests checking regularly on their website for ticket availability, which may well change.

The annual opening day launch at City Hall this year will not likely snow its multi-colored confetti flakes on a public gathering of anticipatory, sun-hatted heads.

Indulge me in a bit of gratingly optimistic cheerleading, if you will. (It is, after all, a professional liability to now and again trot out the pompoms for the sake of the arts.)

Now would be an auspicious time for everyone in Charleston to make like that confetti. For now and for the years ahead, consider rallying around the reemergence of this concerted, considered initiative.

It has introduced scores of artists to the city, with many staying put and sharing their talent locally for decades. It has found solid footing for as many years, too, under the leadership of Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden, who has announced his retirement, ensuring that the world continues to identify Charleston with the the highest standard of the arts.

Whether it's by showing up or chatting up, now is the time to telegraph the importance of this effort as the festival primes for its leadership shift.

In doing so, we’ll honor this singular city’s centuries-old arts championship and set the tone for a vibrant, meaningful new chapter, one that embraces artistic expression from both near and far.

To crib from opening ceremonies past, let the musicians play, the dancers dance and get set for May 28 — the official opening of Spoleto Festival USA 2021.