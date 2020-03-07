On Johns Island, the roots are tangled. And so are the stories.

Within Johns Island’s 84 square miles is a deep and dense history. From its original inhabitants of shellfish-seeking Native Americans. like the Kiawah, to its English Colonial settlers and the ensuing enslaved laborers, much has ebbed and flowed there.
Those facts and others are readily available on a Wikipedia page, along with plugs for the island's iconic Angel Oak, as well as the film “The Notebook,” part of which was apparently filmed there.
What is absent from that page, however, is arguably the part of the narrative most essential to the continuation of the island’s storied local culture. There is no mention of the transformative emergence of activists and educators like Esau Jenkins and Septima Clark. You’ll also find nothing on the generations of immigrants who call the island home.
It’s not only the casual internet surfer who is in the dark on such facts. They also have eluded the children of Johns Island. Now, however, that may well change. A recently launched project aims to provide new generations of Johns Island residents with access to their own long and meaningful heritage.
Entitled “Tangled Roots,” the project takes the form of six documentary-style oral histories and accompanying lesson plans, which are currently rolling out in Johns Island schools.
Created in partnership with key members of the Johns Island community, Historic Charleston Foundation and Thesis Content, the project was made possible by funds from the Elizabeth H. Stringfellow Estate, which was allocated to Charleston Historic Foundation by Laura Stringfellow Wilson.
Through evocative, first-person narrative and elegantly executed videography, each offers one person's oral history of the activism and community spirit that have long been in the island’s water.
And together, they demonstrate that storytelling is still a vital, engaging art form that resonates sufficiently with young audiences to effectively educate about culture and history, and, in doing so, to help preserve it.
There are stories to be told
If you drive along any of the main roads of Johns Island, you’ll see deceptively straightforward signs along the way. Each has a Haiku-like economy of words, yet may well be loaded with stories leaching over decades, or even centuries. Often, they are intertwined with other stories, as enmeshed as the people of Johns Island.
Heading from Johns Island to its nearby Wadmalaw Island, for instance, you might catch a glance of the green highway marker flagging Esau Jenkins Memorial Bridge, named for the community leader who forged a movement around voting education and activism. On River Road, you might spy a silver state historic marker, whose paragraph provides a concise summary of The Progressive Club, the hub where Jenkins and company drove change.
Abraham "Bill" Jenkins can tell all about that. The son of Esau and Janie Jenkins, he joined the Air Force in 1951, then endured repeated racism during his military career, finding solace mainly in his parents' support.
So can J. Herman Blake, Ph.D, a Gullah scholar who was the first African American on the faculty of the University of California Santa Cruz and founding provost of Oakes College there, which was renamed in his honor. While in California, he was enlisted on a project regarding the Highlander Folk School and Jenkins’ work on Johns Island, Blake's ancestral home.
Others involved with The Progressive Club made similar strides during the civil rights movement. Army veteran Bill Saunders distinguished himself at the Charleston hospital strike. Librarian and storyteller Minerva Brown King made history as part of a 1960 sit-in at the Kress lunch counter downtown on King Street.
You might spot another sign, still, pointing out Legare Farms. The family of the owner, Thomas Legare, has been farming on the island since 1725. In his oral history, he relays his surprising intersection with Saunders over their joined efforts to thwart the extension of Interstate 526 through Johns Island.
Other signs in Spanish sell food to immigrants who have been drawn to the island for decades to work in its fields. Alma Lopez can tell you her journey coming there from Mexico, and her long process learning English.
The students and the stories
However, with all that meaty material, how do these six stories, told by elders and other adults, go over with eighth-graders? In this day and age of rapid-fire stimuli and sophisticated educational modalities, how do straight, paced narratives play?
By initial accounts, they are a hit.
From the project's first roll-out at Haut Gap Middle School, which started in February as part of Black History Month, the students have expressed deep excitement on learning that such activism took place in their backyard.
“They are shocked,” said Travis Benintendo, principal of The Advanced Studies Magnet at Haut Gap Middle School, which was founded with the help of Esau Jenkins. These stories were beginning to fade from the lives of the students' parents.
At Haut Gap, the accompanying lesson plans, which span from grades 5 through 12, have been integrated into eighth grade South Carolina history classes, offering students an altogether different inroad into the material. The aim is to add a service component.
Also on Johns Island, St. John's High School and Charleston Collegiate School are rolling them out, and every elementary school on the island has requested them as well. The hope is to eventually share them with schools throughout South Carolina.
According to Benintendo, storytelling has long proven to engage students in subjects like history, as it has since ancient texts like "The Iliad" did to maintain historic accounts. With their strong storytelling, the "Tangled Roots" videos represent the kind of content schools like Haut Gap welcome to offset outdated textbooks and limited resources.
The steward of the stories
It's no great leap that the sanctioned steward of these stories is Charleston Preservation Foundation, an organization whose mission is to advance historic preservation.
President and CEO Winslow Hastie explains that historic preservation today entails far more than the brick-and-mortar endeavor of salvaging old buildings. The foundation also trains its eye on Charleston's local culture, or in the parlance of preservationists, its "intangible heritage."
"These days, preservation is a lot more than what people think," he said, citing the fallout of gentrification displacement, growth and development. "We're losing this spirit and this culture."
A place like Johns Island, for instance, is particularly vulnerable, positioned as it is directly in the crosshairs of development and flooding. The foundation, which counts education among its priorities, was primed to safeguard the island's distinct stories.
Enter Thesis
If there is metaphorical mortar to “Tangled Roots," all parties point to Thesis Content.
From its inception, executive producer Elizabeth Brown has driven the effort, which evolved from another involving the Johns Island community and Angel Oak. It has taken the better part of five years to line up the players and create "Tangled Roots."
Trust has been low on the island for such projects, due in part to a history of disillusioning textbooks and distorted chronicles of island culture. Some past takes have wrenched the stories from their rightful tellers, particularly those stories concerning the African American experience.
There is also the specter of a past race-related violence on the island that still haunts its residents. "Getting to know them was a very eye-opening experience for me, and realizing how very deep and raw those wounds still are," said Hastie.
Community members have been sufficiently wary that even the biggest names in the grainy, American-centric documentary field have been shut out. "Elizabeth accomplished what Ken Burns could not," said Hastie. "It's kind of incredible."
As if slowly loosening a dauntingly tangled knot, Brown and director Katherine Daughtridge had to rebuild that trust well before a camera rolled.
"Katherine and Elizabeth were very sensitive about the way they approached the stories," said Blake.
There was consensus-building, working with community members, among them Abe Jenkins, Bill's son, and Andrea Casey, as well as video subjects Blake, Saunders and Jenkins. There was back-and-forth with the lesson plans. There were rounds of vetting with the subjects to ensure that each story remained his or her own, relayed as intended.
"What we often find is that in the end people underestimate the impact of their own stories and the feelings they generate in other people," said Brown.
Over at Historic Charleston Foundation, Hastie and colleagues had to demonstrate their trust with the Thesis process, too. That included waiting for long months before Thesis would share any footage, holding off until all subjects and community advisers sanctioned the work.
According to Hastie, such patience has paid off with the Johns Island partners. "I have seen the pride in being a part of the project grow," he said. "Every time we show it, I feel like people get more excited."
The story continues
The videos are also a testament to the enduring power of oral tradition. Long a hallmark of the island's Gullah culture, it carries with it a reverence for ancestors and elders. Oral tradition also can sidestep other chronicles that may skew the stories.
“It is an extraordinary way to hold onto the roots and memory of a culture,” said Blake.
He also points out the other active agent in the storytelling process: listening. He quotes poet Langston Hughes, who said, “Listen eloquently," and observes that we often walk into a community believing we already have the answers.
“The roots of a community are tangled and dirty and not very pleasant,” Blake said in his "Tangled Roots" oral history. “But that’s what sustains the community, the grassroots. The future and the present is not disconnected from the past.”
Bill Jenkins, too, calls up the past in his oral history. With time-worn reflection, he weighs and paces his words. On the screen, his figure walks through the cinder block remains of The Progressive Club, framed by his words: “We can’t forget about the past, 'cause if you forget about the past, you gonna repeat it.”