Notre Dame band flew to the Cotton Bowl, Clemson band rode the bus - and 'had a blast'
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Three siblings from Mount Pleasant had plenty of time to bond on the way to the Cotton Bowl. Heather, Evan and Trevor Kimbrell are all in the Clemson University Tiger Band, which traveled 900-plus miles over 16 hours with no overnight stop to get to Dallas for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game victory.
The Notre Dame band arrived by plane.
“It was a long trip,” said Heather Kimbrell, a senior sousaphone player. “We slept a lot. But it was fun.”
It took eight buses and a truck to transport the Clemson band, cheerleaders and mascots from campus. The caravan will stay the night in Jackson, Miss., on the way home in what is the longest bus trip for the band in Dr. Mark Spede’s 17 years as director.
“The kids are having a great time,” said Spede, a 56-year-old native New Yorker. “This is the pinnacle of college football and they are soaking up the moment.”
The Clemson band played an abbreviated pregame show Saturday, sharing the AT&T Stadium stage with the Notre Dame band.
They inspired players and fans with in-game “Hold That Tiger” blasts from their field-level seats off the corner of an end zone.
They marched on the artificial turf beneath the famed 72-foot scoreboard at halftime to perform The Greatest Showman routine seen at Death Valley during the regular-season finale against South Carolina.
As for the bus rides, there was some grumbling, though mostly from Clemson band parents. But band members got to stay at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, the 23-floor official Cotton Bowl headquarters where most news conferences were held this week.
That meant more Kimbrell family fun.
Heather, Evan and Trevor are the children of Tim and Weezy Kimbrell of Mount Pleasant. Their uncle Mike Kimbrell was one of the best-ever pitchers at Clemson and Wando High School and is in the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.
“We were together one year in Wando’s band when I was the drum major and my brothers were in the band as well,” Heather said, “but now that we’re older it’s even better.”
Dallas highlight?
“Um, let’s see,” said Evan Kimbrell, a junior trumpet player. “The outdoor hotel pool, I guess. Even though it was real cold out.”
Trevor Kimbrell, a freshman trombone player, got to play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Wando’s multi-time state championship band.
“But this is super-exciting to get to play in the Dallas Cowboys stadium,” he said. “We’ve had a blast.”
Notre Dame vs. Clemson
The Notre Dame band stayed at the same hotel, but there was no trace of a rivalry.
“The bands are usually really friendly with each other,” said Stephanie Linke, a band member who graduated from Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville. “Band culture is about the same everywhere.”
The two bands had another Dallas thing in common: they consumed a lot of food each day. Cost for the Clemson band’s Friday lunch, delivered to practice at Lake Highland High School was $3,700, Spede said.
But, oh, the molding lifetime memories.
Just like Dabo
“This is the best band I’ve had at Clemson,” Spede said. “It’s a great culture, they’re great players, they learn quickly and they’re very teachable.”
Wait.
Didn’t head football coach Dabo Swinney say that about his team?
No, it’s the band head coach enjoying the spotlight at one of football’s shiniest showplaces as part of Clemson’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
“This is another feather in our cap,” Spede said. “We’ve been all over the place the last few years thanks to Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff. We’re just enjoying the ride.”
Bus ride, that is.
But good news for Clemson band members, bound for the national championship game set for Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 7.
They get to fly.
