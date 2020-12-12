My whirlwind NYC evening in the presence of Diana, Princess of Wales

It’s all very true. In 1989, I attended a lavish, spare-no-sumptuous-detail $1,000-a-plate gala in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. The occasion was her first official visit to New York City.

If I stop right here, I could leave you with quite the starchy, upper crusty read on my social station. But I'll save that for dinner parties and cop to my real role in the royal affair.

Those who, like me, have of late wholly and unceremoniously ingested Season 4 of the Netflix series “The Crown” know precisely the occasion of which I speak.

It is the visit that prompted the rosy-cheeked, 20-something to drape her svelte frame in a sculpture of a white satin gown topped off with an ornate embroidered bodice and smart bolero jacket, leaving Prince Charles back at the palace to polish his hunting rifles.

The reason was this: As Princess of Wales, she was de facto patron of Welsh National Opera. In that role she was invited, in a well-why-not sort of fashion, by the Brooklyn Academy of Music to attend its premiere of the company's production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” as guest of honor. To the utter surprise of most everyone, she accepted.

How did I happen upon such a rarefied slice of royal history? It came by way of South Carolina. A year prior, I had moved to New York City after graduating from the College of Charleston, securing a coveted, lovely entry-level job at Random House, marketing children’s books.

However, after months of sending out review copies of Berenstain Bears books and organizing the supply closet, I felt rudderless. Surely there was more to New York than my daily trudge to 50th Street and 3rd Avenue.

It was then that I ran into Reid Davis, a friend from South Carolina Governor’s School for Arts (then a summer program). An aspiring playwright, he was working as a functionary at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, or BAM as it was called by those in the know.

Becoming a BAMMIE

At that point, the Brooklyn-based avant-garde performing arts organization was in ascendance, besotting Manhattan's culturati with internationally reputed theatrical feats such as its 1984 production of Philip Glass’s opera “Einstein on the Beach” and Peter Brook’s 1987 nine-hour epic, “The Mahabharata.”

Reid snagged a spare ticket for me to see Brook’s production of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” at BAM. He then lined up job interviews there. The second one took. In November 1988, I was off to Brooklyn by the Lexington Avenue train to work as assistant to Tambra "Tammy" Dillon, who ran the fundraising galas.

BAM was already in the frenetic throes of its so-deemed Royal Gala. It was the twilight of the 1980s, after all, that wantonly gilded age of serial formal fundraisers hosting New York elite that spared no expense.

Versailles comes to mind. In fact, for BAM’s 1989 mounting of the Paris Opera production of French baroque composer Jean-Baptiste Lully’s “Atys,” New York's Consulate General in France arranged to ship from Paris hundreds of Limoges china plates illustrated with comely pastel portraits of the Sun King and Marie-Antoinette.

BAM-ology

To be clear, such '80s-era extravagance was by no means the natural bent of BAM. While its founder Harvey Lichtenstein was renowned for pushing through boundary-breaking, complex works, his persona was a curious combination of former dancer, staggering visionary, gleeful artist enthusiast and irascible rainmaker.

The Brooklyn native was ready to muster the requisite gruff muscle to pull off challenging productions with equally daunting carrying costs. And, while his taste was impeccable, it came with not a hint of snootiness. He was equally chuffed seeing an oblique contemporary dance as watching a punk band rage against the opera house.

Add to this BAM's savvy, charismatic fundraising whiz, Karen Brooks Hopkins, who knew well to front-load the finery for potential donors. There was little means to do the same in its daily operations, with the one non-negotiable being the liberal staff use of car services after hours in a Fort Greene deemed sufficiently dodgy to demand it.

Within the 1908 opera house, the offices were scattered with mismatched, secondhand furniture. A dire, pocket-sized cafeteria offered little more than tired burgers topped off by rancid catsup. A studio used by Twyla Tharp dance company spilled out minuscule, intent dancers, who perched along scruffy halls smoking cigarettes and knocking back powdered donuts.

However, be it long hours at grimy desks or full-on gala glitz, the art justified the means. When Welsh National Opera warranted a nod from the Princess of Wales, BAM had unwittingly waltzed into a time-honored aristocratic patronage of the arts. Think the Esterhazy family's support of Haydn or King Ludwig II of Bavaria’s Wagner-boosting.

The ensuing convergence could even be summed up as a classic “snobs v. slobs” tale. Pedigree, meet pluck. Station, allow me to introduce scrap.

A Gala Gal Friday

My role was general gala minion and bottle toter. Wide-eyed and often in a disheveled Laura Ashley floral frock with waist-long russet hair flying every which way, I was over my untrimmed head.

Being from Anglophile Charleston, I was no stranger to royalty. I had been on hand in 1977 when Prince Charles made an official visit here. As he walked up Meeting Street, I reached out with other kids to graze his dangling hand. In 1982 I did at least try to wake up for the royal wedding.

That hardly helped me in my new royal duties. International faxes were beyond my skill set. The vetting of every ticket holder and waiter and florist, which was mandated by the FBI or Scotland Yard, was paralyzing.

When Anne Beckwith-Smith, the princess's lady-in-waiting, arrived for the pre-event reconnaissance, I all but muffed my mission of gathering gourmet nibbles from a Manhattan market. On a tour of the reception site, the Winter Garden in the World Financial Center, or in meetings with the magnificent Sean Driscoll of prestigious Glorious Food catering, I followed doggedly behind the trail-blazing, captivating Tammy in her latest stylish suit, mute and flush and dim in her wake.

This all came rushing back during “The Crown” when it portrayed an insecure Diana doing pretty much the same, flailing under the phenomenal force of the royal machine.

D-Day

As the days and hours approached Feb. 2, chaos crescendoed.

There was scuttlebutt that the society set was turning its nose at the event. On the afternoon of the gala, hundreds of Irish protesting British rule of Northern Ireland gained chanting steam in front of BAM, with CIA sharpshooters stationed on the rooftops of the surrounding buildings.

Timing was critical. The princess would arrive in the front of the Opera House precisely at 6:05 p.m., not a moment sooner or later in order to secure the building. When her motorcade came unexpectedly early, they cruised through the neighborhood before turning off Flatbush and Lafayette Avenue with their flashing red lights, sirens, streams of motorcycles, police cars, and limos, limos, limos.

The patrons, for the most part, were already in place. Bill Cunningham, the famed New York Times photographer, did not have his credentials and was turned away, affably departing on his bicycle and leaving BAM’s press director, Peter Carzasty, fuming. However, an uninvited interloper under a false identity did slip in, only to be quickly grabbed by the Secret Service as he came perilously close to the royal box.

I was not introduced to the guest of honor.

To honor a pre-princess sponsorship with Welsh Development Agency after People magazine ponied up to take the title spot, BAM held intermission receptions for the agency's guests upstairs in the Lepercq Space.

But that's not all. The rooms were filled with an exhibition of outfits previously styled by the princess, a bevy broad-shouldered suits and flurry of dresses, which were fitted on mannequins encased in glass. That's where they put me.

Downstairs, the A team bustled about in the VIP reception, smiling coolly at the decked-out New York who's who, popping out to excitedly share reflections on the ever-charming princess's grace, beauty and warmth. Tammy was introduced to her while juggling a clipboard and walkie-talkie. The guest of honor laughed and sweetly called her something like a wretched thing.

Upstairs, the assistant general manager, Lynn Moffat, showed me a door through which I could peek into the opera house. Diana, Princess of Wales emerged in her box in that lustrous beaded cream gown, a towering, radiant, rare white bird on a gilt perch, wholly captivating the room. Mayor Ed Koch shuffled on stage in a modest suit to give remarks, glaringly underdressed among the tuxedos.

After the performance, it was on to the Winter Garden, which was represented by the scene in “The Crown” with the princess set to descend a grand staircase before an enraptured black-tie sea. There, I lurked on the sidelines while the swell set did their thing, glasses and forks clinking amid the palm trees in the sleek marble and glass space.

There was Brooke Astor and Happy Rockefeller, Malcolm Forbes and Kitty Carlisle Hart. Bianca Jagger was there, as was Donald and Ivana Trump. A certain celebrity and his wife who had been seated at the head table were no-shows, causing a quick reshuffle. A politician required some pleading to stay. Before too long, the dinner wound down, and a princess would disappear.

First thing the next morning, a particularly bitter February day, I dutifully trailed Tammy through fiercely whipping wind to the emptied, still Winter Garden to lug boxes of leftover donated liquor back to BAM.

True to the Netflix characterization, the princess had indeed been the right tiara topper for the task. Her visit raised a record-breaking $1 million for BAM, a show of arts patronage that vouchsafed the organization's place on the world stage. And the city was abuzz from her entire tour, moved particularly by her embrace of AIDS infants at a Harlem Hospital.

That would be the only time I shared a space with Diana, the Princess of Wales. Years later in Paris, I happened upon the entrance of a road tunnel piled high with flowers. It was the site of her fatal crash, which had occurred only a few weeks earlier.

At BAM, my education in arts patronage continued well after the liquor was stored and the checks were cleared. Shortly after the gala, New York philanthropist and BAM board member Rita Hillman invited the entire gala staff to a celebratory tea at her Manhattan apartment.

From the secret security to the development officers to one mannequin minder, we basked in her gentle hospitality in the comfort of understated, perfectly appointed furnishings. I took in the Picasso and Manet and Renoir and Degas gracing the collector's welcoming walls, quietly awestruck, while relishing fully the unanticipated sensation of being a guest of honor.