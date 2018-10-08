I've come a long way on the topic of Southern speech. As a young man growing up in Texas and South Carolina, I self-consciously cultivated what I believed to be a flat, Midwestern accent, refusing to drawl out any extra syllables or indulge in any Deep South aphorisms.
I had absorbed the impression that Southern-ness was a badge of shame, and that its ways of speaking were marks of ignorance. It's easy to see where I got that idea, growing up rolling my eyes at bourgeois good ol' boys and listening to a radio shock-jock called the Southern Avenger spew hot neo-Confederate garbage in a whiny brogue.
I was relieved of that impression sometime during my college years at the University of South Carolina when, having traveled a bit, I learned that rednecks know no bounds, that you're liable to meet a few racists with posh British accents, and that people all over the world have uncles or grannies or cousins that they're rightly embarrassed of.
As a parent now, I get to have some say in the way my children act and speak. It is an awesome responsibility.
While I do not want my children to be ashamed of where they come from, I also don't want their speech to be a hindrance. I'm thinking now of poor Flannery O'Connor, my everlasting writer-crush and Georgia woman of letters, who enrolled in the Iowa Writers' Workshop and had to write everything down on paper because a professor couldn't understand the words coming out of her mouth.
I doubt Flannery toned down the accent for anyone. "When in Rome," she once wrote to a friend, "do as you done in Milledgeville."
I posed a question to some parent friends and acquaintances online: Do you raise your kids to speak Southern?
A Midwestern transplant and mother chimed in: "We don't mean to discourage it, but each time they came home saying something in southern like their teachers (bow-et for boat), we laughed about it, inadvertently getting them to stop. Now they sound just like us (midwesterners), with a few more ma'ams."
"We're doing our best to not have them say 'y'all' or have a twang," one dad said. I asked him why, and he said it had to do with the first impressions they'll make on people: "Move anywhere outside the South and that accent immediately puts you in a different category. Maybe that's good in some situations, but typically Southern accents outside the South are treated as inferior."
That saddened me a little, though I understood where he was coming from.
First, on the topic of "y'all," I will defend this word to the death. It is an elegant solution to a gap in our language, the lack of a second-person plural pronoun (Spanish has the pronouns "ustedes" or "vosotros" for this purpose; English has slang and a bunch of kludged-together regional phrases). "Y'all" rolls off the tongue gracefully, and it even avoids the sexist pitfall of referring to mixed company as "you guys." As the T-shirt slogan goes, "Y'all Means All."
I know some parents will feel differently about this, but when my 3-year-old daughter used the word "y'all" twice in one sentence the other day — and used it correctly, I might add — my heart grew four times its usual size.
On the matter of the accent, I'm reminded of a father's advice that Alabama native Jason Isbell recalled in a song: "Don't worry 'bout losin' your accent; a Southern man tells better jokes."
I've also gained a greater appreciation for our peculiar way of talking since learning a bit about its roots. On John McWhorter's excellent language podcast Lexicon Valley last week, he traced the origins of the odd saying "might could" (a phrase I use unironically and with great relish) through the American South, back to the Irish, then to the Scots, and even farther back to Scandinavians who sowed their linguistic seeds across Europe in olden times of conquest.
McWhorter also dissected an old feature of Southern dialects that you don't hear too often these days: "R-lessness," or the tendency to drop the R sound after vowels in words like supper ("suppah") or Cooper River ("Cuppah Rivuh"). Apparently this phenomenon came from a variety of African languages that had no R sound; enslaved Africans picked up the English language but found a way to work around the unfamiliar consonant.
I also take a lesson from Lowcountry residents who speak the Gullah language and its variant, the Geechee dialect. While these African-influenced ways of speaking are older than America itself and are the closest thing you'll hear to a native language on the South Carolina or Georgia coast, people who speak them have faced stigma and even punishment for generations.
Here in Charleston, you may have heard snippets of Geechee all your life and not known it. If you know the difference between a binyah and a comeyah, or if you've ever called a fish a fush or sung "Kum ba yah," you already know a little bit.
To be sure, I nor any of my classmates ever faced such a stigma in school for talking like Southern white children. But there does come a time when you have to separate your home language — the way you feel comfortable talking among friends — from the formal and written language you'll need to succeed in school and a career.
There's a highfalutin' term for this, and it's called "code switching." It's the key, I think, to maintaining the beauty of linguistic diversity while also getting by in a world that's hostile to difference.
My thinking has changed since I was a boy, when I was mortified that I might sound like Larry the Cable Guy. To this day, when I go to interview Southern-talking people, they often ask if I moved here from Ohio.
A younger version of me would take that as a compliment. But these days I find myself wishing I had picked up some of the weird, slow, convivial speech patterns of my grandparents' generation.
Maybe my children will bring the old ways back, or transform them into something new. I'm under no illusion that my girls' voices will lilt like Flannery O'Connor's, waxing sardonic about someone's face being "as broad and innocent as a cabbage." But I'll embrace their use of Southern dialect, whatever it becomes.