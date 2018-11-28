It wasn’t a dirty play after all, something clear to fans and television viewers but apparently not to South Carolina coach Will Muschamp just after the Gamecocks’ 56-35 loss at No. 2 Clemson on Saturday.
Muschamp told The Post and Courier on Wednesday that junior defensive end Daniel Fennell suffered a knee injury at Clemson on “a clean block.”
After Muschamp’s postgame comments, it was widely reported, including in The Post and Courier and The State newspaper in Columbia, that Muschamp was including Fennell’s injury as part of a rant about “illegal cut blocks.”
“Danny Fennell, probably lost him to tonight to an ACL,” Muschamp said Saturday. “Got a cut down on the goal line there, that’s why he wasn’t being able to come back in the ballgame. We’ve had three illegal cut blocks. At the end of the day, we talk about player safety, why don't we eliminate that?”
The Gamecocks have lost defensive starters D.J. Wonnum and Aaron Sterling to cut blocks, Muschamp said.
But Fennell is clearly seen in game video getting knocked down by Dexter Lawrence’s textbook upper-body block as Lawrence’s fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run to put Clemson ahead 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
Fennell appears to grab for his left knee after the block. He is clearly limping while lining up for Clemson’s extra point attempt.
Muschamp never accused Lawrence of an illegal cut block but unintentionally meshed the Fennell injury in with concern about other South Carolina injuries this season, a school spokesperson said Wednesday.
South Carolina (6-5) hosts Akron on Saturday in a regular-season finale that serves as a makeup game for a date with Marshall cancelled by Hurricane Florence.
Clemson (12-0) plays Pittsburgh on Saturday in Charlotte in the ACC Championship Game.
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff