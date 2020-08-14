You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Memorial concert for Emily Remington announced

  • Updated
Emily Remington

Charleston Academy of Music will present a memorial concert for Emily Remington on Saturday, Aug. 22. Provided 

Charleston Academy of Music is hosting a livestream memorial concert for Emily Remington on Aug. 22. The. concert will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. from the sanctuary of the Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston in downtown Charleston.

Remington, who died July 28 at the age of 103, was a beloved choral director and organist who founded the Charleston Singer's Guild, now called the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus. She was also the former organist and choir director of Grace Episcopal Church, a former accompanist at the College of Charleston and the founder of a concert series at Franke at Seaside, where she spent her last years.

"Many of our faculty, myself included, have performed in her esteemed concert series," said Irina Pevzner, executive director of Charleston Academy of Music, who has known her for 17 years. "We would like to do our part in honoring Ms. Emily."

The program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Faure and Puccini. It will be performed by professional musicians who were friends of Remington, including Pevzner, Nina Sandberg, Yun Hao Jiang, Abigail Kent, Damian Kremer, Asako Kremer, Chee-Hang See and Tatiana Hoover Waldron, as well as Peter O'Malley, the first recipient of the Charleston Music Club's Emily Remington Music Scholarship. 

The concert can be viewed by visiting the Facebook page of Charleston Academy of Music. Contributions can be made to support the Emily Remington Music Scholarship at charlestonmusicclub.org.

Follow Maura Hogan on Twitter at @msmaurahogan.

Tags

Maura Hogan is the arts critic at The Post and Courier. She has previously written about arts, culture and lifestyle for The New York Times, Gourmet, Garden & Gun, among other publications.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News