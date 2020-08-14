Memorial concert for Emily Remington announced

Charleston Academy of Music is hosting a livestream memorial concert for Emily Remington on Aug. 22. The. concert will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. from the sanctuary of the Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston in downtown Charleston.
Remington, who died July 28 at the age of 103, was a beloved choral director and organist who founded the Charleston Singer's Guild, now called the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus. She was also the former organist and choir director of Grace Episcopal Church, a former accompanist at the College of Charleston and the founder of a concert series at Franke at Seaside, where she spent her last years.
"Many of our faculty, myself included, have performed in her esteemed concert series," said Irina Pevzner, executive director of Charleston Academy of Music, who has known her for 17 years. "We would like to do our part in honoring Ms. Emily."
The program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Faure and Puccini. It will be performed by professional musicians who were friends of Remington, including Pevzner, Nina Sandberg, Yun Hao Jiang, Abigail Kent, Damian Kremer, Asako Kremer, Chee-Hang See and Tatiana Hoover Waldron, as well as Peter O'Malley, the first recipient of the Charleston Music Club's Emily Remington Music Scholarship.
The concert can be viewed by visiting the Facebook page of Charleston Academy of Music. Contributions can be made to support the Emily Remington Music Scholarship at charlestonmusicclub.org.