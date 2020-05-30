McMaster awards Order of the Palmetto to Charleston area civic leader

During a pandemic, navigating the requisite channels and attendant paperwork to confer on a citizen the Order of the Palmetto calls for savvy and finesse. Even South Carolina's highest civilian honor could run the risk of getting stymied by State closures.
So when Historic Charleston Foundation was aiming to do so for their recent nominee, they may have done well to tap longtime supporter and past board president Joseph H. “Peter” McGee.
For the past sixty years, the Charleston native has been instrumental in quietly guiding Charleston through some of its most ambitious initiatives, from game-changing zoning issues like height ordinances to pie-in-the-sky arts events like Spoleto Festival USA.
Throw in the hours McGee logged over three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives and another on Charleston City Council and it’s a no-brainer that he can untangle pretty much anything that comes South Carolina's way.
The wrinkle was this: McGee himself was the intended recipient of the award, so his nominators were left to their own devices. They pulled it off, a success that also points to McGee.
“Honestly, it really wasn't difficult to do given his legacy and his achievements and contributions to Charleston and beyond,” said Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation. "What's incredible is the span of time."
On Thursday, Hastie produced a thrice-wrapped, weighty framed decree to an utterly unsuspecting, genially abashed McGee on the porch of his Sullivan’s Island home. The award, which was put in motion before the recent shutdown, was initially scheduled to be announced as part of the foundation’s annual Charter Day program.
It certainly would have added to the festivities. The Order of the Palmetto is presented by Gov. Henry McMaster in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
McGee's work on behalf of Historic Charleston Foundation started more than a half-century ago, when in the 1960s foundation director Frances Edmunds enlisted him, fresh out of law school after his service in the Navy, for a modest fee.
"He was a pioneer in the world of preservation law," said Hastie, adding that the groundbreaking work done on height overlays in downtown Charleston, which merged zoning with preservation, is now regularly the stuff of textbooks.
Charleston's man behind the curtain, McGee brokered manifold such successes, through he tended to leave the ribbon-cutting to others. There was the acquisition of Charles Towne Landing by the state and that of Drayton Hall by National Trust. There was his work with Richard Jenrette to develop The Mills House and his helping with the negotiations surrounding Charleston Place.
There was also his role in the expansion of the federal courthouse on the corner of Broad and Meeting streets. And there was his part in bringing together the right players, including his frequent collaborator Mayor Joe Riley, to vouchsafe the development of Riley Waterfront Park.
"He is the eminence grise of the community," said Hastie. "It's hard to say no to him."
McGee has frequently added to the cultural fabric of Charleston, serving on the Mayor’s Commission on Arts & History, several boards and embracing the Spoleto Festival USA from its inception.
Nigel Redden, general director of Spoleto Festival USA, characterized him as a stealth supporter of the festival since in its early days, with McGee and his wife Evelyn "Patti" McGee opening their home every day of the festival for years to chamber music artists.
“Peter McGee is a wonderful combination of a pragmatist and a dreamer. He can face facts and deal with them, but he also keeps his eye on long-term vision and how to reach a seemingly impractical goal,” Redden said.
“A pragmatist would have said that Spoleto in the early days had no chance of survival and a dreamer would not have known how to get the festival off the ground," he said. "Peter's counsel and hard work gave the early management of the festival the necessary practical advice and his generosity especially to the chamber musicians who took over his house gave them the confidence that they were at home in Charleston.”
At the surprise presentation, a noticeably moved McGee expressed his gratitude, but soon enough shifted gears. Not one to rest on his laurels longer than the length of a toast, he set his mind to some judiciary matters over which he was keeping close watch. There was work to be done yet for one of South Carolina's most thoughtful, solid citizens.