Sleeping bags aren’t just for camping. Insects use them, too. In fact, bagworms weave their own sleep bags.
In the Midwest, bagworms are a common feature on junipers, so much so that they could easily be mistaken as part of the plant. In the Lowcountry, however, bagworms are a sporadic pest that occasionally defoliates a shrub.
Since 1998, I’ve only seen bagworms wipe out a fairly large Leyland cypress that was much too big for where it was planted. The building’s occupant really wanted to get rid of the tree but, for some very good reasons, couldn’t do it. As if his prayers had been answered, that summer an infestation of bagworms destroyed it.
Bagworms spend the majority of their lives in the juvenile, or larval, stage as a caterpillar. Shortly after hatching near the end of May, they begin spinning a silken bag for protection and camouflage it using foliage from the host plant. The caterpillar never leaves the bag, hauling it down stems as it chews on foliage. They’re the turtle of the insect world.
The silken bag is difficult to tear without turning the caterpillar into mush. In most cases, it will dangle from a branch like an ornament. If you’re patient, you’ll see it peek its head out enough to drag the bag farther down the branch.
Like all caterpillars, the bagworm feeds with chewing mouthparts. A severe infestation will completely defoliate a host. Just this past week, several knockout roses on Trident Technical College's main campus were stripped clean. For the uninitiated gardener, knockout roses are nearly bulletproof shrubs that have very few problems in the Lowcountry. In this case, the bagworms were so prolific that branches were quivering.
Bagworms can continue feeding through August before they pupate. The pupa is the inactive growth stage of an insect, similar to the butterfly chrysalis. This is the pit stop between the juvenile and adult. What happens when the adult emerges depends on the gender. A male adult bagworm emerges from his silken bag as a clearwinged moth and will immediately fly off in search of a female adult.
The female adult, on the other hand, never leaves her bag. Wingless and almost grublike, she’ll release pheromones to draw the male to the yard. Pheromones are essentially chemical scents and an insect’s main mode of communication. Once he finds her, they make the connection and then he promptly dies. She lays eggs in the bag first and then dies. That’s pretty much it. Life is short for an adult bagworm. So short, in fact, they don’t even feed. It’s total commitment to the kids.
There are numerous parasites that feed on bagworms. In the case of Trident Technical College's roses, it’s too late for that. Where bagworms are a more serious and consistent pest, the bagworm’s mating pheromone has been synthesized and used to confuse the adults. In essence, they can’t find each other. This solution isn’t feasible for our problem.
The key to bagworm control is timing. Deciduous hosts, such as roses, will regrow new foliage but coniferous hosts, such as junipers, can’t renew lost foliage quite as easily.
But picking bagworms is easy. They’re not speedy and they don’t bite or sting. You can squeeze them out like toothpaste or throw them in a bucket for disposal. It’s time-consuming, but it is effective.
Most insecticides will do the job, but Bacillus thurigiensis (Bt) is one of the safest products. It’s a stomach poison that only affects caterpillar insects. Products containing Bt such as Dipel can be purchased locally. Once bagworms consume it, they’re no longer hungry.
In either case, the roses can be encouraged to grow new foliage with irrigation and fertilizer. And since they’re knockout roses, they can be renewal pruned to remove any hangers-on. A note can be made to inspect the area next year at the same time. While bagworms are somewhat of a sporadic pest, many insects frequently come back to the host they grew up on.
And bring their sleeping bag with them.