Just The Facts

John McKissick by the numbers

63 – Seasons as Summerville head football coach

621-155-13 – Record at Summerville

10 - State championships

296 - Enrollment at Summerville High in 1952 when McKissick was hired

$2,700 - McKissick’s salary in 1952

4,000 - Approximate population of Summerville in 1952

9 – NFL players who played for McKissick at Summerville

5,300 – Summerville football players coached by McKissick