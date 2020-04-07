James Edwards, Charleston educator and singer who helped break color barrier, dies at 85

James Christopher Edwards II, a renowned Charleston educator and celebrated baritone, has died at 85.

Edwards died March 30 of natural causes, family and friends said.

Known for a marked dignity and quiet magnetism that uplifted Charleston's classrooms, places of worship, ballparks and concert halls, Edwards made an impact on the lives of countless Charlestonians through his roles as an educator, a musical director, an accomplished baritone and a community leader.

A Korean War veteran, Edwards was for 35 years an educator with the Charleston County School District, where he was a teacher and principal who friends say was as dedicated to his staff as he was to his students. He concluded his career as principal of Sanders-Clyde Elementary School.

He also was committed to his prolific musical contributions in the Lowcountry. He was founder of the Choraliers Music Club of Charleston and was former minister of music of the historic Morris Brown AME Church.

But it was his captivating baritone voice that resonated throughout the region for decades.

Edwards elevated many a milestone occasion, among them the city’s tricentennial celebration in 1970 and the nation's bicentennial in 1976, as well as the opening of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. He also once sang on NBC’s “Today” show for then-host Barbara Walters. In a 2007 story in The Post and Courier, he said he did so because he loved to sing and to share his talent.

“He was a person that commanded his voice in such a way that people would stop and listen to him,” said Judge Daniel Martin Jr., a family friend. “Even if you were in a room full of other people singing, it would be his voice, his rendition of a particular song, that would evoke a certain emotion in people.”

Edwards continued to perform well into his 80s. For the 2018 opening day of the Charleston RiverDogs, he performed the national anthem as well as additional songs with Mayor John Tecklenburg.

"In addition to such a fine singing voice and musicality, he was a fine gentlemen and contributor to our community," Tecklenburg said.

But it was perhaps his role as choral director and cast member of a 1970 Charleston production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Gaillard Municipal Auditorium that marked Edwards' place in the city’s history. Part of Charleston's tricentennial celebration, the Gershwins’ folk opera had until then never been performed in its recently desegregated home turf. Ushering a new era, the production made a tremendous impact on the community and received national attention for doing so.

"I was in high school and saw the production," Tecklenburg said. "He contributed greatly to the cultural life of Charleston and will be sorely missed."

Judge Martin has been connected with Edwards and his family for three generations. His father, Daniel Martin Sr., attended Allen University with Edwards. There, the two students met their wives, Gloria Edwards and Ruby Martin. They also were fellow members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

At the same time, Edwards was a community leader and activist. His contributions were recognized in 2018 with a South Carolina NAACP Presidential Citation Award, which was among the many awards and recognition Edwards received in his lifetime.

On his activism, former Mayor Joe Riley recalled that “he was less about having a loud megaphone and more about his possession of a beautiful, strong voice,” one that was characterized by an ever-present dignity.

“A smile came easily to him,” Riley recalled, adding that “he had a generosity that was natural and overflowing.”

Martin, who described Edwards as a man of both great style and humor, shared that his boundless generosity extended frequently into the backyard of his 19th century downtown home. There he had set up his own entertainment space, complete with a jukebox, abundant refreshments and a spirit of hospitality to guests of all ages.

Martin added that when Edwards walked into a room everyone listened because what he was going to say would have such import.

“Then people would say, ‘I was just waiting for Jim to talk because I knew at the conclusion of his statement he was going to leave us with something.' ”

Edwards was born in Charleston on April 11, 1934. He is survived by his wife; three children, James Christopher Edwards III, the Rev. Brent LaPrince Edwards and Robbins Ulysses Edwards; his grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Edwards, Henry James Edwards, Khyla Porter, Robbins Ulysses Edwards Jr. and Aaron Christopher Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Christopher Edwards Sr. and Annabelle Middleton Edwards Gerideau, and his brother, Ulysses Lark.

A graduate of Burke High School and Allen University, Edwards also earned a Master of Education degree from South Carolina State University and a Master’s Plus certification from The Citadel.

He served on many community boards and organizations, including the South Carolina Arts Commission, Prince Hall Masonic orders at Nehemiah Lodge No. 51, George Washington Carver Consistory, Shriners at Arabian Temple No. 139, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Charleston Symphony Orchestra, among others. He also founded the Charleston PanHellenic Golden Voices of Greeks musical program.

Arrangements are by Palmetto Mortuary. Information on a memorial will be announced later.