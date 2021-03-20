In Charleston, the show will go on with a new musical theater company

Danielle LaVia has made one thing crystal clear: she is not going anywhere.

After moving to town four years ago, the former New York performer has found a home and sees herself in Charleston for the long haul.

That’s good to hear because it’s just the level of commitment LaVia will no doubt need for her ambitious new undertaking.

Charleston Playhouse is a newly formed professional musical theater company, which will launch with a Dec. 4 performance at Festival Hall (formerly Memminger Auditorium). It aims to be the premier professional musical theater company of the Lowcountry.

"Festival Hall is thrilled that Charleston Playhouse will host its inaugural performance at our venue," said Jenny Ouellette, public relations manager of Spoleto Festival USA, which manages the venue.

"We are proud to work with arts organizations like Charleston Playhouse as they add to Charleston's rich and vital performing arts ecosystem. And for a new arts organization to blossom in the face of challenges presented in the pandemic is encouraging."

To do this, LaVia plans to leverage years of performing in professional companies, as well as her time working as a lead vocalist for Holland America cruises. In New York, she also enjoyed a stint at Eileen’s Stardust Diner, the celebrated spot for professional performers who work as singing servers. And she wrote, directed, produced and starred in her own one-woman show featured at Feinstein’s 54 Below and has recorded and released two albums.

When she moved to Charleston, she was surprised to find no theater company for performers who are members of the Actors' Equity Association, the American labor union for live performance professionals, or Equity performers as they are often called. As Equity performers are restricted from performing in non-Equity productions, it leaves many local performers with no outlet in Charleston.

So she decided to change that.

“I spent so many years performing at these Equity theaters around the country, and then when I came here I felt like I had to put my performing career to the side,” said LaVia, who has focused instead on running Danielle Voice Studio, teaching private lessons. “This is what lit the fire and (the) need to start this theater company.”

According to LaVia, musical theater lovers around town can expect the splash and polish of big old Broadway favorites. Launching its first season in the fall of 2022, the company will mount four large-scale musical productions each season.

The shows will be cast with members of Actors' Equity Association, with performers coming from New York City as well as from the local professional talent pool.

Professional stage managers, costume design companies and choreographers will be hired, too, as well as a year-round music director. "There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but it's gong to be very purposeful hiring for sure," she said.

And this is more than a labor of love. All will be paid.

LaVia, who has been formulating this plan for a long time, put it all into motion a year ago. Then the pandemic happened. At first, it made the company nervous about moving forward. But they began to see it differently.

“At this point, people need this, the excitement of having live entertainment again,” she said.

By all indications, LaVia’s commitment equals the level of ambition. A team has been identified, with LaVia serving as artistic director and founder, along with Thomas Keating, coordinator of the theater program at Charleston Southern University, in the role of executive director. Also on board is Latanya Mueller as production manager and Jenny Ladd as marketing and communications managers.

A contract has been inked with Spoleto Festival USA, which manages Festival Hall, for its December fundraising cabaret. A website is up and running.

Beyond the launch, the ever-energetic LaVia is prepared for the long game in making Charleston Playhouse the top regional musical theater company. She said she is willing to stick with it, too, no matter how many years it takes.

After all, she’s here to stay.

“I was aware from the very beginning that I was never leaving Charleston and that I loved it with all my heart,” she said. For her, the company is a way to show that love.

“I found myself thinking, this isn't just about me and my theater community, though I know it will benefit. But it's about the community as a whole.”

It all starts with the Dec. 4 cabaret fundraising performance at Festival Hall. According to Ouellette, the venue is "overjoyed to be able to provide a space for Charleston Playhouse to begin its journey."

For more information, go to www.CharlestonPlayhouse.com.