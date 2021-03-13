It’s true, the jubilant Kelly green river that each year frolics down King Street as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has this year gotten the pandemic nix.

Still, in Charleston, Irish eyes have ample reason for smiling.

The city, which lays claim to a long, rich Irish heritage, continues to gather more steam, as more Irish and Irish American residents call Charleston and South Carolina home.

It’s a notion of particular delight to this columnist, whose Irish lineage is plainly evident from her byline alone. And, even with Charleston's deep Celtic roots, growing up, I don't recall much local celebration of them. To wit: On St. Patrick's Day, my family's house was the only one on our downtown block festooning its wrought iron gates with the words “Erin go Bragh.”

The Irish diaspora

According to the Consulate General of Ireland in Atlanta, there are these days more than 600,000 people in South Carolina who lay claim to Irish or Scots-Irish descent.

And the Irish have long been the architects of our city, literally and otherwise. St. Michael’s Church was built by the expat Sam Cardy. Charleston County Courthouse was designed by another, architect James Hoban.

Four other Irish South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution. Then there was Capt. Florence O’Sullivan, the namesake of Sullivan’s Island. A lucky seven Charleston mayors boast Irish blood, too, among them John P. Grace in the early 1900s and Joseph P. Riley Jr.

A new honorary consulate

The South Carolina-Ireland connection proved sufficiently impressive to compel the Consulate General of Ireland in Atlanta to recently create an Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Charleston, which has responsibility for South Carolina.

In December, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Dan Mulhall and Consul General Ciara O’Floinn welcomed Honorary Consul Brian Duffy, an Irish American Charlestonian.

Duffy, a trial lawyer and shareholder at Duffy and Young LLC, will operate the consulate out of his offices at 96 Broad St., working with Pam Jones in the role of administrative manager. The building now proudly bears a medallion designating it as an honorary consulate.

According to O’Floinn, the move represents a strengthening of the significant historic and contemporary ties between Ireland and South Carolina.

“In South Carolina, there is one of the highest proportions of Irish people (in the United States) and that includes people of Irish, Scots-Irish, Ulster-Scots descent,” she said.

She notes there is also a growing number of Irish companies in the state, among them Mergon Corp., CHR Americas, Brook Software Solutions and Applegreen.

“Those links have always been there ... but in the last decade, they have really grown into something more concrete as well," she said.

The Consul General confirmed high enthusiasm on Duffy’s appointment.

“He’s fantastic in the sense that he brings together his strong Irish heritage, knowledge of Charleston (and) his activism in the Irish community," she said.

According to O'Floinn, the first aim of the new honorary consulate is to deliver the best possible consular services to the Irish community in South Carolina, providing information around travel, passports and visas, while also helping people in difficulty. At the same time, it will serve as a platform to support Ireland's relations with South Carolina.

Duffy is up for the task. “South Carolina is becoming more of a global player,” he said, citing the expansion of business in cities such as Greenville and Myrtle Beach. “The honorary consulate in South Carolina was a natural one for the Southeast region because of all the Irish citizens who have come here of late.”

According to O'Floinn, another goal is to connect with new communities in the Southeast, such as the African Americans who have Irish heritage and an interest in affinity. “One of the government's priorities with our new diasporas strategy is to look at that in the broadest and most inclusive sense,” she said.

Diaspora today

Today, Irish citizens are sufficiently ubiquitous in Charleston to merit an active Facebook page, Charleston Irish, which connects the Irish and shares events and news.

At the College of Charleston, there is now an Irish and Irish American Studies program. Its core is an undergraduate minor combining cultural, historical and social studies of the Irish in Ireland and in the United States.

According to the program's director, Joe Kelly, there is a healthy appetite for it, with many students taking the class to explore their Irish heritage. “Others enroll because it is about the Irish and they think it will be fun,” he said.

They are likely correct, as it also presents community events (currently on pandemic hiatus), such as the popular Celtic Night at the Music Hall and Irish House Concert Series, which hosts visiting Irish musicians at the College’s Blacklock House.

Another of Kelly's initiatives, the Irish Oral History Project, is gathering stories for the Lowcountry Digital Library at the College's Marlene and Nathan Addlestone Library, thereby preserving memories of the Irish American experience that may otherwise be lost to history.

The Charleston Irish Scene

There is a support system as well, with organizations working to support, promote and celebrate local Irish and Irish Americans.

There is the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Hibernian Society, which operates from its grand Hibernian Hall on Meeting Street. In 1985, The South Carolina Irish Historical Society was founded by U.S. District Judge Patrick Michael Duffy and restaurateur Tommy Condon.

The three organizations came together to commission the $2.4 million South Carolina Irish Memorial to honor those who crossed the ocean to Charleston. On a concrete pier at the end of Charlotte Street, jutting over the harbor, a 30-by-24-foot granite map of Ireland rests.

Then, there is all that arts and culture, much of it waiting to resume on the other side of the pandemic. Along with the college’s events and the city's annual parade, to name a few, there are diversions like the annual Lowcountry Irish Fest musical gathering, performances and study via Celtic fiddle goup Na Fidleiri, house concerts and more by Carroll Brown Music and lessons with Hungry Monk Music.

There's Irish dance, too. Abbey Wood runs Legacy Irish Dance Academy with her husband Brent Wood, having offered instruction in places like Savannah, Augusta and Jacksonville.

According to Wood, the governing body of the international organization, which is set up for competitions, is based out of Dublin, and requires repeated certification to ensure instructors are hewing to standards and reflecting Irish culture.

This past year, the Woods decided to focus on Charleston with their own studio here, steeling themselves for the financial risk of starting a business mid-pandemic. Since then, their enrollment has doubled, with 90 percent of the parents of her students coming to Charleston from someplace else with a local culture in Irish dancing.

“All these companies come in, and the parents come from other areas,” she said. “Even if they didn't dance themselves, they're aware of it, and they sign their kids up.”

There is a host of pubs, of course, and did I mention the Charleston Hurling Club? That's certainly quite the feather in our Irish cap.

St. Patrick's Day paused

With the parade off the table this year, we'll instead stay home, indulging in house-made corned beef from Ted’s Butcherblock. We’ll crack open a can or two of store-bought Guinness. (If it was good enough for my Guinness connoisseur of a father, who was known to assess a frothy pint or two while at my folks' home in Connemara, it will do the trick for us.)

We’ll watch “Flight of the Doves,” the 1971 film about two orphans in search of their grandmother in the West of Ireland. I first saw it as a kid at a matinee showing at the Riviera Theater, a memorable first glimpse at the terrain, and I now share it with my daughter.

In a 2019 column, Irish Times film correspondent Donald Clarke asserted that, despite its flaws, the film should be a national institution. In it, a St. Patrick’s Day parade blares out a crowd-pleasing song, “You don’t have to be Irish to be Irish," which he deems it an “earworm of epic proportions” featuring many races and ethnic origins who “bellow out this hymn to the flexibility of Irish identity.”

We'll also check out a program of virtual events on March 16 and 17 presented by the Consulate General of Ireland in Atlanta, which are accessible via dfa.ie/irish-consulate/atlanta/. Then, we'll fire up Seoda, Culture Ireland’s five-day online festival of Irish artists March 17-21, which is available on Culture Ireland's YouTube channel.

And, as my mother did on our Charleston gate, we'll be sure to trumpet "Erin go Bragh."