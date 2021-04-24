In a time primed to amplify Black voices, a heralded artist spotlights South Carolina

Even the slightest toe dip into the life and times of playwright and actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays makes it hard to square such a dramatic force with the shy child she once was.

On a phone call with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Grays, her charisma and centered presence enlivened the airwaves.

Growing up in Columbia, she dreamed of being Rudy Huxtable. When she got to Spring Valley High School, she marveled at others who could take to the stage, daunted from having her own go at such magic.

“I remember being a freshman going into my first acting class and having to stand up in front of people with sweating armpits and being nervous as all get out,” she said. “It was so brave and dangerous, putting yourself out to this. That's so vulnerable.”

Today, her vast list of bona fides proves those timid times are well behind her.

There are the roles on Broadway, in “Well” and “In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play” and those stints on “Law and Order” and “The Sopranos,” with a performance style once framed by The New York Times as "uninhibited."

A passel of her plays live under the rubric GTP, or Gap Toothed Griot, which together reflect commissions from the country’s most nod-inducing companies: Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Public Theater, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

She’s holding her own with television creative gigs, too, including her current post as the executive story editor on "Joe Exotic" starring Kate McKinnon for NBC Universal.

Plus, she has a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Charleston, a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from University of California Irvine and college-level instruction under her belt.

And all of that formidable output has led to a heap of awards, which together would test the strength of any Brooklyn mantel — and some coveted nominations, to boot, from the likes of the Lucille Lortel and Drama League awards.

In April, Grays was recognized with another — a dramatic great white whale of sorts. She is the recipient of the 2021 Whiting Award in drama, a recognition supported by the Whiting Foundation that ranks among the highest literary achievements conferred on novelists, nonfiction writers, playwrights and poets.

“Isn’t that something?” Grays said, with a moved incredulity palpable over the phone.

Due to the anonymous nature of the award, she didn’t know she was a nominee until she got word of her win.

It not only comes with a $50,000 windfall (albeit one representing years of sweat equity), it is also considered to augur continued success. Past recipients include Tony Kushner, August Wilson and Sara Ruhl.

In other words: Heads up.

This is your last chance to say you knew of her when, or at least knew of her, before everyone is coolly dropping her name.

South Carolina rhythms and rituals

For Grays, the significance of the Whiting Award is its literary stature, particularly in light of the kind of storytelling she crafts. It is steeped in the rituals of her own South Carolina upbringing. It is rich in its rhythms and vernacular. It is firmly fixed in its Black community.

The award acknowledged her play “Where We Stand.” A music- and poetry-infused fable of a play inflected with humor, the solo work, which Grays has performed, merges the spoken and the sung, informed by American music such as jazz and gospel.

It was originally commissioned by the Public Theater’s Mobile Unit, which goes into communities including those of the incarcerated at every security level. The commission ultimately had its co-world premiere in 2020 at WP Theater, in association with Baltimore Center Stage.

A sense of its South Carolina roots starts with its character, a griot, that is, a storyteller with origins in West Africa. The role is intended to be played by a Black actor, who spins a story centered on community. That involves audience members deciding the fate of an exile who seeks forgiveness, with no hierarchy, forcing them to either opt for mercy or justice. Every person in the house is an active agent, with joined experiences.

“By the end of it, the entire theater ... the entire communal area is humming the refrain over and over again,” Grays said. “So we're experiencing a thing in real time together. The play is about our responsibility to each other and about what grace looks like.”

Earlier works reverberate with this region’s vibrations, too.

Among them is "Last Night and the Night Before,” which was mounted locally in 2020 in a student production by the College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance. Over the years, Grays has continued her relationship with the school, as well as with its alumni, including playwright David Lee Nelson, who have collaborated in New York productions.

It also offers a glimpse into the artist’s young, spotlight-squeamish days. In it, a reserved, searching young girl travels from a fictional Southern town to Brooklyn, shored by the repetition of her hand-clapping games from back home as she poignantly negotiates estranged parents and disparate worlds.

Regional roots

A self-described Army brat who landed in Columbia, where her family had roots, Grays was, like the girl in her play, similarly introverted (though, unlike the play, the artist said her parents have been together for 45 years and have a beautiful relationship).

Thankfully, she crossed paths with a transformative drama teacher, Allison McNeely, at Spring Valley High School, who encouraged students to learn every aspect of the theater, from building sets to speaking lines. Then it was off to College of Charleston, graduating in 1999.

Grays said she is adamant about telling people she is from South Carolina, as she thinks many have a misconception that she became a writer and actor once she moved to New York.

“No, no, no, no, no. The seed was planted very much there in my drama class with McNeely.”

And, like the little girl in the play who is far from home, Grays lives in a space holding true to her South Carolina past, while acknowledging its complexity.

"You can't make art as a Southern artist without that as part of the narrative. It's going to leak out," she said. "So my my goal is to not absolve where I'm from. It is to say this is the nature of the place where I come from. It holds these dark moments and time, and it also holds these personal joys that I've had and the person who I became."

It is the place of her family and community. It is the place where she came out as gay. It is the place she found her love of theater.

In its announcement of the award, the Whiting Foundation said, “Her stories emerge through a painstaking process of stripping away accumulated fictions held by the characters themselves, as if the truth can emerge only through excavation.”

It was just that perception that drew Grays to work in New York’s downtown theater scene.

“It's sort of this elite art form where working-class folks of color felt like they were on the outside of it until you get to downtown theater,” she said.

When “Last Night and the Night Before” made its premiere at Denver Center of Performing Arts, an entourage of 13 of her family from Columbia came to the opening, thrilled and stunned to recognize their own language in the work.

Grays said that in earlier works there were times she had to fight for phrases with directors who worried audiences couldn’t comprehend them. She held fast.

“My aunt was just flabbergasted," Grays said, recalling that her relative was amazed Grays had been allowed to include "all of these little inside baseball things of what it means to be Black in the South ... turns of phrases and things we grew up with, inside jokes.”

But for Grays, that specificity of language and culture is intrinsic to her storytelling approach, a notion she shared with her aunt.

“I said this play is a reflection of who we are and what I'm doing is inviting someone in our space. And that's OK.”

When it comes to experiencing theater, she encourages entering a play with a capacity for learning, with an open mind and curiosity, embracing the unfamiliar.

“It's OK to be uncomfortable, but sometimes people don't even want to be slightly uncomfortable. But I think it's the job of the artist to nudge, right?”