In a new PBS 'American Experience,' a blinding of a Black SC sergeant awakens a nation

It could have been a story lost to time.

At its core is the 1946 blinding of a Black South Carolina World War II veteran, Sgt. Isaac Woodard. Hours after he traveled home by bus from his service, he was pummeled at the baton-wielding hands of a police chief.

While the incident is not widely known, the threads of its subsequent story had long frayed. Those lay forgotten in judiciary records. They sat stashed in grainy television reels and photographs. They rested in the realm of a loved one’s memory.

Then a Charleston judge learned of the story. He set out to weave its numerous threads into a book. That work captivated PBS, which has now turned it into a documentary.

Richard Gergel is a U.S. District Court judge for South Carolina. The book is the 2019 critically acclaimed “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring.”

The documentary is “The Blinding of Isaac Woodard,” the latest in the PBS “American Experience” series. It debuts March 30 at 9 p.m.

A story unfolds

A man widely esteemed for his sharp intellect and judicial rigor, Gergel is disarmingly charming, with a South Carolina inflection in his voice that seems wired with a smile. It’s a bit of a cognitive trick to reconcile such ease of demeanor and the grave demands of the bench.

Among the trials Gergel has presided over is that of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist sentenced to death following the 2015 massacre of nine Black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

It is hard not to note the echoes in the Woodard story. For Gergel, the point of entry was another Charleston-based federal judge: J. Waties Waring.

There are plenty of parallels. Waring and Gergel both presided over high-profile trials with links to white supremacy, in some cases in the same Charleston courtroom. There are differences, too. Waring was an eighth-generation Charlestonian. Gergel comes from Columbia, where as the son of Jewish parents he has never seen himself as an insider.

They both married women who joined them in civic engagement, though Waring was newly married to his second wife Elizabeth when she was moved to champion civil rights. Gergel first joined forces with his wife, Belinda Gergel, when he started dating her at age 18. A retired history professor at Columbia College and former city councilwoman, she is a participant in the PBS documentary.

“I have been struck that many people who have had some measure of success in their life have had very strong life partners,” he said.

Chasing the story

If the devil is in this story's details, its divinity may be in a dotted line.

Woodard's story focuses on a bus that was pulled over in Batesburg on Feb. 12, 1946. The driver aimed to expel 27-year-old Woodard, claiming he was drunk and disorderly. Woodard had stood up to the driver, who had balked at his request for a rest stop. The sergeant was delivered to the hands of the town’s chief of police, Lynwood Shull, who repeatedly beat him with a baton, gouging his eyes with its metal end to permanently blind him.

After seizing the attention of the NAACP, the story took to the airwaves, with actor Orson Welles calling for justice on his Sunday radio broadcast. The NAACP’s Walter White relayed the incident to then-President Harry S. Truman, who took up the charge to initiate criminal proceedings against Shull.

When that trial reached Waring's courtroom, it further exposed the country's systemic racism under Jim Crow. He spurred Thurgood Marshall, head of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, to take on the South Carolina case of Briggs v. Elliott, which became part of the Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education. It would become the thread that unraveled segregation.

While the titular case in Brown v. Board of Education was from Topeka, Kan., Gergel noted the case and others attached to it were footnotes of sorts, and that Marshall argued Briggs v. Elliott before the Supreme Court.

“The story is really a South Carolina story,” Gergel said.

From story to screen

At PBS, the project was given to Jamila Ephron, a network veteran who produced, directed and co-wrote the work. Ephron heavily involved Gergel in the process, relying on his legal expertise. He is pleased with the outcome.

“I think the production is outstanding and it shows you the power of visual media,” he said.

In a word, the documentary is gripping. It moves the story along, whittling down some of the book’s broader historical context, making masterful use of moving image to breathe harrowing new life into decades-past events.

It folds in diverse perspectives, like a good PBS show should. Gergel takes the frame for a swell of insights filmed during the pandemic at the Charleston Library Society. Woodard and Briggs family members reveal poignant recollections. Others weigh in, too, like Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and historians and writers, among them Rawn James, Gilbert King and the Harvard School of Law’s Kenneth Mack.

In its hallmark “American Experience” style, the film splices in impressively abundant film footage and photographs. Recognizable images of Charleston streets reanimate the era.

Controlling the story

If precedent prevailed, Woodard’s story would have remained out of reach, since controlling the narrative in the Jim Crow South was a weapon of choice in the white supremacy arsenal, the film shows. Those who weren’t useful to “the Lost Cause” narrative were silenced by suppression, intimidation, death.

Instead, it was an era when damaging stereotypes of Black Americans dominated the media.

On March 23, another PBS luminary, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Zoomed into Charleston, invited by former Mayor Joe Riley to give a presentation to graduate students at The Citadel on his 2019 PBS documentary “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War,” now streaming on the network.

After the Civil War, Gates said, Black Americans felt the first moment of freedom, unleashing the white supremacy movement. These “rollbacks” persist, he said — through the 1940s, when Woodard met his fate, to our current times.

Gates, who has joined the advisory board of the International African American Museum, talked of Charleston’s key role in telling the true story, with half of the country's enslaved Africans arriving here by way of Gadsden’s Wharf.

The story persists

“My hope is that people will look at it and see parallels to our current moment,” Ephron said of the film.

While the project began before Black Lives Matter fully developed into a national movement, the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor deaths have similarly shocked a nation into action.

“I never anticipated that we would be making the film during a moment of reckoning the way that 2020 turned out to be,” Ephron said.

At the time, Woodard was in rare possession of irrefutable evidence, something that is more prevalent in cases today with the ubiquity of technology.

“The proof was in his eyes. … There was no explaining away how he lost his eyesight,” she said.

When it comes to drawing parallels, Gergel is a witness that cannot be led. He pleasantly deflects, pointing out that he began the book in 2011 and opting to stick to that story.

And he makes a solid point in sticking to his story. It was a labor of love that he chased and mined and wove and animated, leveraging decades of judicial expertise, leveling an incisive gaze on our country’s clash of virtue and violence, and principle and power.

He does offer this: “Throughout history, we have dealt with the angels on one shoulder and the devil on the other, between our struggles on race and our belief in the dignity of all people, the rule of law, the right of everyone to have a fair shot at the world.”

For him, the takeaway is a call for civic courage, citing the first two words of the book’s title, which "emphasizes the importance of individual citizens to show courage."

When prudence and self-preservation would have suggested they shouldn't do what they did, divergent individuals from the seat of justice to the seat of a bus "saw a greater ... interest than their own personal interests,” he said.

For Ephron, Woodard's courage was particularly profound. He knew full well the dangers of asserting his right to be seen as a man of equal standing, something he experienced as a soldier outside on foreign land.

“He demanded to be respected. … It was that act of courage that basically propelled all the events that followed,” she said, underscoring also the risks taken by the Briggs family, who are the focus of the final portion of the film.

Woodard's consequent blinding moved others, like Waring and Truman, to muster their own courage.

While the veteran didn’t live to see those once elusive narrative threads rewoven, his story will now reach new audiences.

"We all, regardless of race, owe Sgt. Woodard a debt of gratitude because his willingness to testify against the police officer who savagely beat him and his willingness to share his story publicly led to a chain of events that allowed America to make some major steps in living up to its founding ideals,” said Cameo George, executive producer of "American Experience."

When Gergel was writing the book, he visited the town of Batesburg to tour the walk from the bus to the jail. He was joined by the mayor of Batesburg-Leesville, Lancer Shull. The Missouri transplant, who is no relation to the police chief, had never heard the story.

The town now owns it. In 2018, it dropped criminal charges against Woodard. In 2019, it placed a historical marker on the site of the old police station. Parts of the engraving are in braille so all may glean one American soldier's unexampled courage.