How SC women fought for and earned the right the vote

Jennet Robinson Alterman is on it. A longtime women’s rights advocate, she chairs the city of Charleston Commission on Women and sits on the board of the South Carolina-based Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

She can readily rattle off names of the women statewide who led the charge in the state’s suffragist movement, which made the way for the ratification of the 19th Amendment. After securing its requisite 36 votes 100 years ago today on Aug. 18, 1920, it was officially added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26.

When queried on the role of South Carolina suffragists in the historic event, she quickly, fastidiously let loose a steady stream of emails. Not unlike the women who turned the tide on voting rights, post haste she rallied experts, highlighted resources and called out salient, if sometimes sobering, facts.

She also urged an immediate viewing of the 2004 historic drama “Iron Jawed Angels.” By the time the film's ending credits rolled, the drift was clear. Suffragist Alice Paul was good and fed up with being barred from the right to vote and the protracted process toward claiming it. She and associates like Lucy Burns broke from the ranks of the established National American Woman Suffrage Association to form the more radical National Woman’s Party. The rest, as they say, is herstory.

Suffragism split

Along with engaging in strategic "front door" lobbying, the freshly minted, militant National Woman's Party unleashed both brash tactics and blunt-force purpose, going so far as to scandalize the general public by picketing the White House after the United States declared war on Germany in World War I. For their efforts, they suffered a world of acrimony and jail time.

Marjorie Spruill, a historian and professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina known for her work on the women's suffrage movement, was recently involved in a documentary produced by Nashville Public Television called "By One Vote" about women suffragists in the South.

"The National American Woman Suffrage Association ... worked for a very long time, and they are mostly responsible for the victory because of building support all over the country and getting so many states there," Spruill said, noting the ongoing debate of historians over which group led to the success. She feels it was a combination. "Then you have the radical fringe. Those activities actually make the powers that be cooperate more with the moderate groups."

Both groups find more than a few cohorts who were on the ground in South Carolina, shaking up cities like Charleston and Columbia and sending up flares in other places, too.

Sisterhood in SC

So who were these intrepid, indefatigable women? Many of the South Carolina names may register, as they were attached to women who held leadership positions throughout the city.

They followed in the footsteps of earlier advocates, like the Grimke sisters, Charleston’s 19th-century duo aimed at abolishing slavery and getting the vote. On that note, according to Spruill, the earlier efforts combining anti-slavery and suffragism largely suppressed a visible role for Black suffragists in the later ones leading to ratification. White and Black women rarely joined forces, with Black women often instead working through churches and women's groups that did not tend to trumpet suffragism.

That being said, during Reconstruction, some preside over the historical record. The Rollin sisters, Frances Ann, Katherine, Charlotte, Marie Louise and Florence, gained tremendous influence. Born in Charleston to freed Black parents, they relocated to Columbia before spreading out to Northern cities, advocating in various locales.

Those individual triumphs paved the way for 1920, as did the role of women's clubs in South Carolina that supported education and social reform. These clubs were driven by women such as the Poppenheim sisters, Louisa Bouknight Poppenheim, a Vassar-educated women's rights advocate who was the second president of the South Carolina Federation and who was joined by her sister Mary in women's right efforts.

Charleston boasted a surprisingly radical showing. Susan Pringle Frost often led the charge. Best known for founding the Preservation Society of Charleston (then the Society for the Preservation of Old Dwellings), she was incensed that her status as a professional real estate developer did not afford her the basic right to vote.

According to Spruill, Frost started out in a relatively measured fashion. Founding the Equal Suffrage League’s Charleston chapter in 1914, she ran meetings at her home on 4 Logan St., galvanizing a group of mostly women with some men, too, many of them holding high-profile positions throughout the city.

By 1917, she broke with them to align with the National Woman's Party, going so far as to head to Washington to join picket lines across from the White House, dramatically chucking the speeches of President Woodrow Wilson into bonfires, inflaming public outcry.

The three Pollitzer sisters, Carrie, Mabel and Anita, were in the fray, too. They were all in support of National Woman’s Party, dividing and conquering as suited their individual interest.

Carrie Pollitzer was instrumental in opening admissions for women students at the College of Charleston in 1918 (well behind University of South Carolina, which first opened its doors to a woman in 1895). At the College, President Harrison Randolph had demurred, saying that the school was without sufficient funds to build and maintain the necessary women’s restroom. Pollitzer was said to have marched door to door to raising the money.

Mabel Pollitzer, a teacher at Memminger, homed in on school curriculum, championing issues like sex education for women and biology. She was also eventually a decades-long state chair for the National Woman’s Party.

Then there was Anita Pollitzer, who had left Charleston but returned regularly to work with her sisters on the effort, guided by her affiliation with Alice Paul. "They were very tight," said Spruill of the two. Anita Pollitzer eventually succeeded Paul as president of the National Woman's Party.

"Anita Pollitzer is the South Carolinian who was most active at the national level," Spruill said. Her influence, incidentally, was felt outside of politics, too. She is said to have introduced photographer Alfred Stieglitz to the work of her friend and Columbia University classmate Georgia O'Keeffe, whom he later famously married.

Known for deploying her Southern charm to lobbying efforts, Anita Pollitzer traveled on behalf of the party, looking to lock down crucial votes. Those included the defining vote from a young Republican member of the Tennessee General Assembly by the name of Harry Burn.

The general understanding is that he received a communication from his mother before casting his vote, one that swayed him to a yay. Spruill shares another version.

"The Pollitzer family lore is that he changed his mind because he had dinner with Anita the night before," she said, citing a photograph taken on the steps of the Capitol building right after the victory with Anita shaking hands with Harry Burn.

Like Frost, Anita Pollitzer was no stranger to the White House picket lines. While there is no evidence that either Charlestonian ended up serving jail time, as did many of their fellow party members, she was instrumental in bringing to Charleston the "Prison Special" train campaign for its first stop.

For it, the women who had been jailed and mistreated and thereby gained public sympathy, hopped on a train, dressed up in replicas of prison attire. From city to city, they shared their stories, as well as their issues with President Woodrow Wilson.

Charleston Evening Post Editor Thomas R. Waring wrote of the event to editor William Ball. "They seem to represent the restlessness and the violence and the daring of the times and seem to fit in, somehow, with the general unrest. ... They seem to think Mr. Wilson is not sincerely for their cause but is only interested in his own fortunes."

Other prominent Charleston women embraced the suffrage movement, too. Mary Vardrine McBee had moved to Charleston and in 1909 founded the first all-female school in the state, Ashley Hall School, as she was keen to offer education opportunities for women in the South. She served as vice president of the South Carolina Suffrage Movement and was part of the League of Women Voters. There was also Laura Bragg, a cultural leader who rose to the top job at the Charleston Museum, who joined the ranks, as did famed Charleston Renaissance artists.

Columbia had a strong presence. Ida Salley Reamer served as chair of the Columbia League of Women Voters and Bertha Munsell served president of the South Carolina League of Women Voters.

And, in Aiken, there was Eulalie Salley, whom Spruill identified as one of the foremost figures of the movement and a successful businesswoman known for an early role in the development of Myrtle Beach. She was so intent on shepherding through the South Carolina ratification of voting rights long after the national victory, if for symbolic weight only, that she vigilantly stayed on it until it was finally signed in this state in 1969.

Far from finished

Like Salley, Jennet Robinson Alterman is quick to note that while the 19th Amendment was ratified 100 years ago, South Carolina was not among “the Perfect 36,” the states that produced the requisite number of votes to push ratification forward. She points also to that protracted process and its 1969 resolution.

Ever ready to illuminate, Robinson Alterman suggests a musical, “Perfect 36,” on the topic composed by South Carolinian Mel Marvin, the Broadway composer known for hits like “Tintypes” and “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” that has been made available for 100th anniversary celebrations.

In The Post and Courier’s recently launched We the Women series, Ashley Hall Head of School Jill Muti shared sentiments on such slow boils.

"I can't believe it's only been 100 years. It's shameful in so many ways, and yet it's a product of the history of our nation," Muti said.

Melissa Moore, Lowcountry manager of Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, underscores how 100 years ago it was white women suffragists who were afforded most of the right to vote.

“I think the route to voting rights has been messy and tarnished in the legacy of white supremacy," she said.

She also notes the fraught history. “A lot of the Black women who were fighting for voting rights are written out of the story in many ways. ... We need to be fighting for everyone so you cannot be leaving any person out."

And the vote may be well established, but the gender roles remain. "There is this sense that when we give opportunity, it's somehow enough. And it's not."