How are Charleston creatives adjusting to COVID-19? Through random acts of artistry.

After all, the pivot from concert halls to video channels has now happened throughout Charleston. And if other places that have been contending with the pandemic for a while are any indication, artists and arts lovers locked down and six feet asunder will continue to sing their songs, write their poems, paint their masterpieces and find their audiences.

The world stage online

While Charleston’s utter shuttering has just begun, the internet is already awash with random acts of artistry from around the world. And I’m primed to share how those in our own backyards are making art, and making sense of this unprecedented moment.

In a time when we most need to convene, we are literally left to our own devices. Thankfully, they are guides to some magnificent sites. Videos of Italian balconies brimming with serenading apartment-dwellers are flowing through social media like a Venetian canal. Last week in Florence, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini bellowed forth “Nessa Dorman,” or “Let no one sleep,” from Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot.”

In Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, RTE, the national broadcasting company of the Republic of Ireland, galvanized modest, madcap virtual parades around the hashtag #rtevirtualparade that are filling Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the website rte.ie with singing and dancing in lieu of the big celebrations that were kiboshed by COVID-19.

Digital travels reveal a wealth of cultural gems from the institutions whose doors have closed. In New York, the Metropolitan Opera is each day rolling out a different, free encore presentation from its massive trove of recorded operas from its series, “The Met: Live in HD.”

“During this extraordinary and difficult time, the Met hopes to brighten the lives of our audience members even while our stage is dark,” it states on its website, metopera.org.

Broadway also gets a spotlight from PBS, who reminds theater lovers that it houses its entire PBS on Broadway series online at pbs.org, which can be streamed any time. On March 18, other culture vultures were invited to 92y.org for the Manhattan cultural center 92nd Street Y's livestream concert by mezzo soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Huang, performed in the concert hall emptied in response to COVID-19.

The bookish are bonding as well. On March 18, A Public Space, the publisher and literary magazine, launched a free virtual book club at apublicspace.org. There, all can read and discuss Tolstoy’s “War and Peace" with author Yiyun Li, gathering together under the hashtag #TolstoyTogether.

“I have found that the more uncertain life is, the more solidity and structure Tolstoy’s novels provide,” writes Li on the website. It's a notion that will no doubt be parsed when the club meets online.

Kids are getting a chance to make art, too, rather than making cooped-up mayhem. Celebrated children’s author and illustrator Mo Willems has started “Lunch Doodles,” with a daily YouTube doodle tutorial show at 1 p.m.

Charleston artists pivot

A week into Charleston’s shift to social distancing, there are already similarly heartening acts of artistry.

Some have come from a sudden change of plans. Abigail Kent, a harpist who performs with Charleston Symphony, was heading to a recital at The Juilliard School, as part of her pursuit of a doctoral degree in musical arts there, when her trip was upended by the coronavirus.

“I had worked really hard for this recital and I still wanted to perform,” said Kent. “So I asked Juilliard if I could give the recital off-site in Charleston and send the recording in order to receive credit, to which they agreed.”

That worked out well for Charleston, as Kent elected to livestream the recital on Facebook Saturday afternoon at Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

“The silver lining to all of this is that I can now share it online with an even greater audience than I would have originally,” she said in anticipation of the concert. “I can also devote all of my energies into a single concert, a rare occasion when I have my normal busy concertizing schedule.”

On Friday, Charleston Symphony announced an operational plan for the coming months in an email including a video message from executive director Michael Smith. "Our plans are not only to endure these times, but to do our part to lift you up along the way," he said.

The organization will continue to operate, though it has canceled both upcoming Masterworks performances. Instead, they will broadcast a pre-recorded live performance of "Pictures at an Exhibition," a collaboration with watercolor artist Mary Whyte, on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate performance to begin to bring our community together again, albeit virtually," said Smith. "Incredible music paired with the visually stunning and moving portraits of American heroes by Mary Whyte reminds us all of our common humanity and that we all are in this together."

Chamber Music Charleston is also initiating a livestream concert series, “Chamber Music Charleston Virtual Concerts,” which will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday evenings, starting on March 30 through May 11, by way of the Chamber Music Charleston YouTube page at youtube.com/user/ChamberMusicChs.

“The purpose of these concerts is for Chamber Music Charleston to maintain a relationship with our audience and supporters during a suspension of live concerts while also providing income opportunity for the musicians,” said Sandra Nikolajevs, president and artistic director, Chamber Music Charleston.

Museums and galleries are moving online. The Gibbes Museum of Art will offer access to virtual gallery tours through Vimeo at bit.ly/2Qw4Ki2 and to the Gibbes Visiting Artists at bit.ly/2WzqfCa.

While The George Gallery had to cancel its reception for artist Lori Glavin’s exhibition, her works can be seen online at georgegalleryart.com. Atrium Gallery has posted a virtual tour of their works on YouTube.

Charleston kids get their own local arts instruction, too. Children’s author and illustrator Timothy Banks has launched Monster Draw! Videos, which are available on YouTube at youtube.com/c/TimothybanksIllustrationStudio.

Banks, incidentally, is no stranger to monsters. He created them for his book, "Monsters In Charleston," and also for posters for the Charleston and West Ashley’s Farmers Markets, which featured prominent veggie monsters. "With all the uncertainty outside our homes, I think drawing monsters together is one way to feel more in control, and maybe have some fun," said Banks. "When you create a monster, there are no rules, and being able to share my sketches with others is incredible." Performing artists are making a pivot to digital instruction, too. The song-and-dance duo of Gracie and Lacy are offering tap and voice coaching online via gracieandlacy.com. Actor and theater artist Susanne McDonald is offering Skype or FaceTime monologue coaching by way of susannemcdonald.com. Percussionist Gino Castillo has set up Gino's Tip Jar, sharing livestream performances of Latino music on Sundays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on his Facebook page, Gina Castillo Charleston, with information on his Venmo account for tipping. He also shares performances by other musicians, who include their own Venmo and PayPal accounts.

There are neighborhood events in the works, too. Melissa Flo, a concert pianist who normally provides music in nursing homes, is planning to form a weekly neighborhood concert, which she said will offer plenty of distance between neighbors.

"I'm already providing music by practicing with windows and doors open," said Flo. She is also lifting spirits by self-recording music, such as Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and sharing it via Facebook Messenger with hundreds of people and including individual messages.

Platforms for Charleston artists

In partnership with Charleston artists, The Post and Courier is launching a new performance video series, "No Intermission." Debuting at 4 p.m. Monday, March 23, it will feature short videos of musicians and actors sharing scenes and songs.

The series is meant to provide a digital platform to performers who otherwise cannot take the stage during the coronavirus crisis, and to connect them with audiences and raise awareness about their economic challenges.

On that note, here's a link to an ongoing list of local arts organizations with canceled shows, closed doors and continued expenses that could benefit from your support.

Now might be an auspicious time to sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet at bitly.com/CHSHotSheet, where I will continue to tap the arts and entertainment team for the best and brightest of Charleston's art scene, links included.

Not too long ago, it was hard to imagine directing readers online rather than to theater seats. However, I now pivot along with the artists who are connecting a world reeling from a shared pandemic.

From such global inspiration, we can go local, strengthening our Charleston community from our porches and portals. To wit: A post on the Facebook Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association community group lightheartedly asked neighbors what songs they can all learn to sing in unison from those porches (or piazzas, as the case may be in Charleston).

Having performance anxiety over your own porch song? Just take a class from Lacy and Gracie. Or lend your voice in whatever way suits to support Charleston artists until that time when the concert halls and gallery walls are ours to fill again.