The South Carolina Arts Commission has announced that it is changing the name of its most prestigious arts award, which was previously known as the Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Award for the Arts, to the South Carolina Governor's Award for the Arts.

The information on the name change was published on the Arts Commission website in conjunction with the announcement of the Nov. 6 deadline for nominations for the 2021 awards.

A section entitled "Why the name change" details the reasoning for the removal of Verner's name.

"The decision to make this change was prompted in summer 2020 when a constituent alerted South Carolina Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts to racially charged writings by Elizabeth O’Neill Verner. After reviewing the writings, the commission’s Executive Team and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion staff committee agreed that the writings do not align with the commission’s values and efforts to promote and increase inclusivity in our programs and services to all citizens of South Carolina."

The website also states that the awards, which are overseen by the Arts Commission, recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina and are the highest honor the state gives in the arts. They honor statewide arts organizations, patrons, artists, members of the business community and government entities who are innovators, supporters and advocates of the arts.

Among recent award recipients are Charleston Gaillard Center, S.C. African American Heritage Commission, Spartanburg Ballet, artist Tyrone Geter and musician Quentin Baxter.

The commission unanimously approved a recommendation discontinuing the use of Verner’s name in the title, explaining that "it aligns with current practice by all other state arts agencies across the country, none of whom connect their awards with an individual person’s name."

The annual awards were founded in 1972 as the Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts, amending the name in 1979 following Verner's death.

Verner was a Charleston-based artist who was a prominent member of the Charleston Renaissance, which denotes an era of artistic vitality in the city in the first part of the 20th century. Her etchings, drawings and pastels depicted Lowcountry architecture and scenes such as the African American flower vendors who were often seen at that time on peninsular Charleston.

In 1980, the awards earned the designation as "the official Governor’s Awards for the Arts” by then-Gov. Richard Riley. They are decided by a diverse committee, appointed by the S.C. Arts Commission Board and made up of members of the South Carolina community at large, who review all nominations, making recommendations to the board for final approval.

The decision comes during a time when cultural organizations and leaders are reevaluating such protocols. Last week, the national James Beard Foundation announced its cancellation of this year's awards, in part to address the inequities in the industry.

The award's iconic bronze award, which was designed by Columbia artist Jean McWhorter in 1972 and bears no connection to Verner or any other specific South Carolina artist, will remain the same.